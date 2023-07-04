Indian Australian events in July: Where to be and what to see in your city

Reading Time: 3 minutes

So we’re layering up in the day and snuggling up at night to keep off the winter blues… But there’s another way to do it. Get out there and check out what’s happening around you in the community.

Here’s our list of events taking place in Australia’s Indian community this July.

There’s plenty of dance and music, a dash of comedy, a spot of theatre, and continuing art.

Oh, and a business success presentation by one of Inda’s most popular business coaches.

Take a look at our What’s On schedule to find out more about these and other events taking place in the month of July.

In case we’ve missed your event, drop us a line at editor@indianlink.com.au and we’ll gladly include it here.

Dholida!

The Dandiya season is upon us this month. And yes we know the mega dance festivals Dandiya and Garba usually come around Oct-Nov according to the Hindu calendar, but in Australia we’ve become accustomed to clicking our dandiya sticks in July as well as later in the year.

Hey, if they can do Christmas in July….

And so, are you Dandiya-ready? Dust off those Dandiya sticks, and arrange for that on-trend chaniya choli with shells, mirrors and beads (or those Kafni pajamas and kediyu, or some dhoti pants, or a new bandhgala), and ask, where’s the Garba tonight?

To get you swaying, Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak is flying in, as are Kinjal Dave, Hardik Dave and Ishani Dave, Jigardhan Gadhavi, Jignesh Kaviraj, Ashwarya Majmudar, and other Dandiya stars.

Dress like no one’s staring, and dance like no one’s watching.

Laughs Per Minute

Seems our community cannot get enough of stand-up comedy. Zakir Khan, the ‘Sakht Launda’ himself (Google it), is coming to Palais Theatre, St. Kilda, and later to the Sydney Opera House.

Aisi Taisi Democracy are doing Sydney first, bringing their deep cutting political jibes with them. Wonder what Rahul Ram (Indian Ocean band fame), Varun Grover (Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur etc) and Sanjay Rajoura (Bharat Ek Mauj) have in store for us this time round.

Art in our hearts

If art is more your thing, head along to the Art Gallery of NSW to see the Archibald exhibition (and to checkout South Asian artist Kirthana’s portrait of fellow South Asian artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran).

If you’re in Melbourne, head to the Melbourne Museum to take in some contemporary Indian art in textiles, in the stunning exhibition Sutr Santati. Then. Now. Next.

Sales pitch

Now here’s an unusual event that’s causing a bit of excitement.

CEO and founder of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Vivek Bindra is a well-known author, motivational speaker, international corporate trainer, and business coach. He brings to his Indian-Australian fans, all the secrets of sales success.

Community Theatre

If you like to get out there and support community creatives, check out two presentations in Sydney this month: Through Our Lens by Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group featuring two productions, and Hasmukh Saab Ki Wasihat by Prekshaa Art and Culture.

Starry starry nights

The eclectic sounds and endearing notes of Lucky Ali (remember… O Sanam).

The vastly hummable Amit Trivedi (think… Iktara).

The most memorable of the classic ‘80s and ‘90s with Suresh Wadkar-Sadhana Sargam-Jolly Mukherjee.

The raw energy of Punjabi singer Parmish Verma.

There’s a good variety of music styles to choose from this month.

If you prefer closer encounters with your stars, you might like the meet-and-greets with Punjabi celebs Prabh Grewal and Neeru Bajwa.

If these events don’t seem like your cup of chai, there’s definitely more to check out in our What’s On section.

