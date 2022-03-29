Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta: 2022 Oscars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, saw some great fashion moments from Hollywood’s biggest stars. Megan Thee Stallion immediately caught our attention, as the American rapper chose to wear Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the red carpet event.

The Custom Gaurav Gupta Couture Creation is called the Fantasy Biomorphic Gown, inspired apparently by a mystical sea creature.

The outfit was described on the designer official site as ‘inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm. Encrusted ith crystals, the strapless gown features a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit and a skirt that flows out in larger-than-life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting.’

The sculpture took over 1500 man-hours to make.

The gown is adorned with thousands of glass beads and precious crystals that are intricately embroidered all over. They glinted in the light as the fins swayed rhythmically with the slightest movement.

In her own Instagram posts the rapper gushed, “Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

From a conversation with Megan’s stylist Eric Archibald to developing the bespoke couture gown – Gaurav Gupta’s new PR firm in L.A Maison Bose owned by Hemasree Bose, an Indian origin entrepreneur, brought the two artists together.

Only days ago, another rapper Cardi B picked a Gaurav Gupta gown. Cardi B wore a Gupta number in the video of her song No Love.

This one is in Gupta’s signature style with its dramatic sculpted shoulders. It is described as ‘an infinite sculpture moulded in layers of nude diaphanous organza with traces of light peeking through.’

Over the last 18 years, Gupta has shaped a revolutionary international brand of couture and experiential space design. Going from experimental to a successful cultural shift, the brand has carved its own world in the global couture space. Best described as future primitive, Gupta’s design language is a composition of what might be and what was. He sees time as concentric and that reflects in his work with the coming together of ancient Indian craft techniques with progressive sculptural visions for the future.

Gupta’s sculptural couture has walked the red carpets of the Emmys, Cannes and Golden Globes besides dressing eminent artists in music, cinema, fashion and art around the world. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Jennifer Hudson, Mexican singer Thalia, Violet Chachki, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Gorgeous and virtual influencer Noonoouri from amongst a long list of names.

READ ALSO: Indian designer at Paris Fashion Week