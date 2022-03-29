fbpx
EntertainmentGlobalIndia in Australia

Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta: 2022 Oscars

By Indian Link
0
rapper megan thee stallion
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, saw some great fashion moments from Hollywood’s biggest stars. Megan Thee Stallion immediately caught our attention, as the American rapper chose to wear Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the red carpet event.

The Custom Gaurav Gupta Couture Creation is called the Fantasy Biomorphic Gown, inspired apparently by a mystical sea creature.

The outfit was described on the designer official site as  ‘inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm. Encrusted ith crystals, the strapless gown features a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit and a skirt that flows out in larger-than-life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting.’

The sculpture took over 1500 man-hours to make.

A ‘biomorphic’ look. (Source: Instagram)

The gown is adorned with thousands of glass beads and precious crystals that are intricately embroidered all over. They glinted in the light as the fins swayed rhythmically with the slightest movement.

In her own Instagram posts the rapper gushed, “Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

From a conversation with Megan’s stylist Eric Archibald to developing the bespoke couture gown – Gaurav Gupta’s new PR firm in L.A Maison Bose owned by Hemasree Bose, an Indian origin entrepreneur, brought the two artists together.

Only days ago, another rapper Cardi B picked a Gaurav Gupta gown. Cardi B wore a Gupta number in the video of her song No Love.

This one is in Gupta’s signature style with its dramatic sculpted shoulders. It is described as  ‘an infinite sculpture moulded in layers of nude diaphanous organza with traces of light peeking through.’

Cardi B in ‘No Love’. (Source: Instagram)

Over the last 18 years, Gupta has shaped a revolutionary international brand of couture and experiential space design. Going from experimental to a successful cultural shift, the brand has carved its own world in the global couture space. Best described as future primitive, Gupta’s design language is a composition of what might be and what was. He sees time as concentric and that reflects in his work with the coming together of ancient Indian craft techniques with progressive sculptural visions for the future.

designer gaurav gupta
Gaurav Gupta (Source: Instagram)

Gupta’s sculptural couture has walked the red carpets of the Emmys, Cannes and Golden Globes besides dressing eminent artists in music, cinema, fashion and art around the world. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Jennifer Hudson, Mexican singer Thalia, Violet Chachki, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Gorgeous and virtual influencer Noonoouri from amongst a long list of names.

READ ALSO: Indian designer at Paris Fashion Week

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNFT of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last unreleased song to be auctioned
Next articleSydney’s Kalashree Dance presents a joint arangetram of eight
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

byjus fifa

BYJU’s becomes first Indian firm to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Indian Link - 0
  Indian football fans can look forward to seeing a familiar brand name on their screens as they watch the FIFA World Cup later this...

Sydney’s Kalashree Dance presents a joint arangetram of eight

Kalyani Wakhare - 0
  It was an eventful journey for Kalashree Dance Academy’s 2022 performers. Bharatanatyam dancers Monica, Karuna, Laxmi, Shravani, Sriya, Sudhikshaa and sisters Janhavi and Siddhi...
rapper megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta: 2022 Oscars

Indian Link - 0
  The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, saw some great fashion moments from Hollywood's biggest stars. Megan Thee Stallion immediately caught our attention, as...
Vishwaroopa Darisanam

NFT of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last unreleased song to be auctioned

Indian Link - 0
  Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased song will be auctioned on April 9 as a Non Fungible Token (NFT) on the entertainment platform Diginoor. This...
india women's cricket team

Women’s World Cup: India crash out with devastating last ball loss

Indian Link - 0
  India were knocked out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup this weekend after losing to South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020