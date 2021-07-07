COVID relief funding for vulnerable multicultural communities in NSW

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Organisations providing support to vulnerable migrant and refugee communities in the current COVID-19 restrictions can now access emergency relief funding.

As an immediate response to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on vulnerable members of the community with diverse backgrounds, Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward has announced $1 million in funding.

It will support up to 50 multicultural community organisations with a total of $250,000.

“Our multicultural community organisations understand the needs of their communities best, and how to reach those hardest hit and most in need. Many community organisations have been working around the clock and on a volunteer basis during the pandemic to support people facing financial and other hardship,” she said.

She has also announced a grant of $750,000 to eligible specialist NGOs who support the most vulnerable members, including asylum seekers.

“This funding will support eligible specialist organisations to deliver emergency relief such as food, medical support, telecommunications, transport and housing assistance,” Ward said.

This funding comes on top of $6 million previously distributed by the NSW Government to support vulnerable temporary visa holders and asylum seekers, and $1.1 million to deliver more than 220 COVID-19 support grassroots projects in 2020/21.

Grant applications for the $250,000 COVID-19 quick support are now open and close at 5 PM, 15 July 2021.

