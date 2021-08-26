fbpx
Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeIndia in Australia
India in Australia

There’s still time to complete your Census

Make sure to submit your Census and if needed access the services below.

By Indian Link
0
Participate in Census contribution. Source: Canva
Participate in Census contribution. Source: Canva

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Andrew Henderson, Census Executive Director and National Spokesperson said people still have time to complete their Census. Although it was set to close by Tuesday 10 August, it’s still not too late to participate.

“We want to make sure everyone is included in the Census. Every household was sent instructions to help them to complete. Completing the Census is compulsory for everyone in Australia on Census night”.

The collected data benefits individuals, families and community. Having the right numbers means the right services can be planned and provided in your community. If you haven’t completed your Census yet, there’s no need to worry. You can still do it online, by paper or online.

If you can’t find your letter, go to www.census.abs.gov.au or call 1800 512 441. You can request a Census number and complete online, or get a paper form sent to you.

If the Census officials don’t hear from you soon, you’ll get a reminder letter or a visit from the Census field staff.

There are a range of in-language support options for people. If you need to speak to someone in your language you can call the free Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) on 131 450. TIS National can provide information about the Census questions and what to consider when answering them.

Fill in the form and information sessions are being held in a range of settings, including local libraries and community centres. An interactive map with the locations of face to face help is available on the Census website at www.census.abs.gov.au/find-us.

Sessions are also available online for people in lockdown areas or those who can’t get to one of our locations. These are available on the Census website and ABS YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Sikhs counted as separate ‘ethnoreligious’ group in US census

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: 200 Halla Ho (ZEE5)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Participate in Census contribution. Source: Canva

There’s still time to complete your Census

Indian Link - 0
  Andrew Henderson, Census Executive Director and National Spokesperson said people still have time to complete their Census. Although it was set to close by...
200 Halla Ho Film Poster. Source: Twitter

REVIEW: 200 Halla Ho (ZEE5)

Indian Link - 0
  The failure of the criminal justice system has often led to lynching incidents around the world. Inspired by one such event, director Sarthak Dasgupta's...
Tirupati temple

Agarbattis made with Tirupati temple blossoms for sale

Indian Link - 0
  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday said incense sticks (agarbattis)...
IIT-M's motorised wheelchair.

IIT-M develops India’s first motorised wheelchair vehicle

Indian Link - 0
  This week, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) announced the development of India's first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used not...
Dev Patel in The Green Knight

Review: The Green Knight

Indian Link - 0
  The Green Knight, a fantasy-adventure film by director David Lowery, is a visual adaptation of  The Chivalric Romance, a piece of classic narrative from...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020