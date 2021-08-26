There’s still time to complete your Census

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Andrew Henderson, Census Executive Director and National Spokesperson said people still have time to complete their Census. Although it was set to close by Tuesday 10 August, it’s still not too late to participate.

“We want to make sure everyone is included in the Census. Every household was sent instructions to help them to complete. Completing the Census is compulsory for everyone in Australia on Census night”.

The collected data benefits individuals, families and community. Having the right numbers means the right services can be planned and provided in your community. If you haven’t completed your Census yet, there’s no need to worry. You can still do it online, by paper or online.

If you can’t find your letter, go to www.census.abs.gov.au or call 1800 512 441. You can request a Census number and complete online, or get a paper form sent to you.

If the Census officials don’t hear from you soon, you’ll get a reminder letter or a visit from the Census field staff.

There are a range of in-language support options for people. If you need to speak to someone in your language you can call the free Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) on 131 450. TIS National can provide information about the Census questions and what to consider when answering them.

Fill in the form and information sessions are being held in a range of settings, including local libraries and community centres. An interactive map with the locations of face to face help is available on the Census website at www.census.abs.gov.au/find-us.

Sessions are also available online for people in lockdown areas or those who can’t get to one of our locations. These are available on the Census website and ABS YouTube channel.

