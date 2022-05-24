Hiyaan Kapil, 5, dies hours after being discharged from QLD hospital

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A review will be launched by the local health department of Logan, Queensland after a young boy died hours after being discharged from the emergency room.

This past weekend, five-year-old Hiyaan Kapil spent four hours in the hospital after reporting severe stomach pain and vomiting. He was ultimately discharged at 10 PM though he was reportedly still in pain.

Two hours later, the family says he collapsed on the floor of their home and by the time Hiyaan’s father was able to drive him back to the hospital, it was too late.

Numerous concerns have been raised about the quick deterioration in Hiyaan’s health and why he was sent home.

Family friend Rajbir Gill told 9News that they simply “want to know what happened.”

“We don’t want to blame, we don’t want to claim anything… we don’t need it because we can’t get him back,” he was quoted as saying.

Metro South Health Acting CEO Noelle Cridland released a statement earlier today that the five-year-old’s death will be the subject of a “thorough review” even as Queensland Police prepare a coroner’s report.

“Our clinicians are dedicated to providing the best possible care to all our patients. Our hearts go out to the family of Hiyaan Kapil for their tragic loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, family and friends,” Ms Cridland said.

Hiyaan, a student of Bethania Lutheran Primary School, is remembered as an energetic, healthy boy with no underlying conditions.

This tragic news follows a similarly devastating case last year of seven-year-old Aishwarya Ashwath, who waited for two hours at Perth Children’s House before receiving treatment by doctors. She ultimately died from a bacterial infection.

An external inquiry by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care eventually concluded there was an overall “uncoordinated plan of care” for the young girl. Several recommendations were made, including a review of cultural awareness and improvements to the triage process.

