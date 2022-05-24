fbpx
India in AustraliaBrisbane

Hiyaan Kapil, 5, dies hours after being discharged from QLD hospital

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
HIYAAN kapil
Hiyaan Kapil with his parents. Source: 9News
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

A review will be launched by the local health department of Logan, Queensland after a young boy died hours after being discharged from the emergency room.

This past weekend, five-year-old Hiyaan Kapil spent four hours in the hospital after reporting severe stomach pain and vomiting. He was ultimately discharged at 10 PM though he was reportedly still in pain.

Two hours later, the family says he collapsed on the floor of their home and by the time Hiyaan’s father was able to drive him back to the hospital, it was too late.

Numerous concerns have been raised about the quick deterioration in Hiyaan’s health and why he was sent home.

Family friend Rajbir Gill told 9News that they simply “want to know what happened.”

“We don’t want to blame, we don’t want to claim anything… we don’t need it because we can’t get him back,” he was quoted as saying.

Metro South Health Acting CEO Noelle Cridland released a statement earlier today that the five-year-old’s death will be the subject of a “thorough review” even as Queensland Police prepare a coroner’s report.

“Our clinicians are dedicated to providing the best possible care to all our patients. Our hearts go out to the family of Hiyaan Kapil for their tragic loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, family and friends,” Ms Cridland said.

Hiyaan, a student of Bethania Lutheran Primary School, is remembered as an energetic, healthy boy with no underlying conditions.

HIYAAN kapil
Source: 9News

This tragic news follows a similarly devastating case last year of seven-year-old Aishwarya Ashwath, who waited for two hours at Perth Children’s House before receiving treatment by doctors. She ultimately died from a bacterial infection.

An external inquiry by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care eventually concluded there was an overall “uncoordinated plan of care” for the young girl. Several recommendations were made, including a review of cultural awareness and improvements to the triage process.

READ ALSO: Over $200,000 raised for Adelaide couple killed in Telangana

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLabor’s better: Year 5 student’s view
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HIYAAN kapil

Hiyaan Kapil, 5, dies hours after being discharged from QLD hospital

Indian Link - 0
  A review will be launched by the local health department of Logan, Queensland after a young boy died hours after being discharged from the...
ahaan dani

Labor’s better: Year 5 student’s view

Indian Link - 0
  As the 2022 Australian election looms, Australia has a choice: Liberals and Scott Morrison OR Labor and Anthony Albanese. I argue that Labor deserves...
khurram pervez and gautam adani

Adani, Khurram Parvez among TIME’s most influential people of 2022

Indian Link - 0
  Industrialist Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez are amongst the TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential...

Labor’s India legacy: How Albo can take it forward

Pawan Luthra - 0
  This past weekend, after nine years serving as the opposition, the Labor Party has been given the keys to Canberra, with leader Anthony Albanese...

‘Now the real work starts’: Andrew Charlton on Parramatta win

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Even as election posters from the weekend are still being taken down, Labor’s Andrew Charlton could be seen out in Western Sydney this morning...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020