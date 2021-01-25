fbpx
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home India in Australia
India in Australia

Australia Day Awards 2021: Dr Anand Naidoo OAM

Dr Anand Naidoo is honoured with the OAM for his service to paediatric medicine.

Rajni Anand Luthra
By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
Dr anand naidoo OAM and family
Dr Anand Naidoo OAM with his family

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

“I am pleased and honoured,” Dr Anand Naidoo of Coffs Harbour NSW told Indian Link, about his Australia Day felicitation this year.

- Advertisement -

He added laughingly, “It never crossed my mind that I would be put up for this honour. Wondered why anyone would bother!”

Dr Naidoo came to Australia from South Africa as a young doctor in 1978, serving in Sydney and Coffs Harbour.

What would he say has been his career highlight?

“Saving many lives, working as a regional paediatrician. But that’s what we do. If you’ve been in this line of work long enough, you’ll have faced several situations in which you’ve been able to save lives and help young families.”

To serve in a regional setting is another highlight, he noted, taking medicine to regional and remote communities, even though Coffs Harbour is not exactly remote.

“The advantages for rural doctors of course, also include lifestyle. Coffs, with its beachside setting, is paradise!”

‘Paradise’ is a term he also uses to describe his adopted country, especially given his experiences of Apartheid South Africa, where his family has lived since the early 1900s.

“Although I have good memories of my childhood, these are overwhelmingly predominated by the racist rule, police brutality, control of where we could or could not go. I’m pleased or see the back of it. Of course, the situation has changed, now that it is politically different.”

He faced no such issues here in Australia.

“There were many doctors of colour when I arrived here,” he recalled. “I’ve worked with many doctors of Indian origin for example – all brilliant, they function at a very high level.”

How would Dr Anand Naidoo advise young doctors coming in today as New Australians?

“I’d say to them, do work to the best of your ability. It’s all about effort, effort, effort. This is a fair country, and it will give you opportunities. There could be barriers to entry to begin with, but isn’t that true of any country – no one will accept you straight off with open arms. Many people of colour are now heads of departments, doing really well. You can see that in the Indian diaspora – the barriers are high, and those that do get through are talented. By no means is this sheer luck; there’s thousands of years of history behind such achievement. Today’s Uber driver is the parent of tomorrow’s professional – it’s part of their cultural strength.”

READ ALSO: Australia Day Awards 2021: The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralia Day Awards 2021: The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Dr anand naidoo OAM and family

Australia Day Awards 2021: Dr Anand Naidoo OAM

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  "I am pleased and honoured," Dr Anand Naidoo of Coffs Harbour NSW told Indian Link, about his Australia Day felicitation this year. He added laughingly,...

Australia Day Awards 2021: The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  As a proud Sikh and a proud Australian, Dr Amarjit Singh More was deeply passionate about both identities, serving both communities with unwavering commitment. "Our...

President hails farmers, scientists and soldiers in Republic Day speech

Indian Link - 0
  On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, outlined in the Preamble of the Constitution, are...
aboriginal flag

Indigenous Australians, living without conciliation

Mohan Dhall - 0
  I am a citizen of Australia and yet I am not a citizen of the nation I reside in within Australia. This anomaly affects...

The night we fled our home in Kashmir

Indian Link - 0
  “26 January is coming up, memsaab,” the milkman I had known for years said to me. “Maybe you should put up a black flag...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020