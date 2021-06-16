Vishal Jood supporters in India rally to demand his release

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vishal Jood, the 24-year-old Indian student who was arrested by NSW Police in alleged connection with violent activities in Harris Park, has amassed substantial support online. Groups of Haryana community members in India along with some MPs tweeted up a storm yesterday demanding his release.

In a Youtube video, supporters are seen defending Jood and rallying to free the jailed student who had been living in Australia under an expired visa.

The hashtag #JusticeForVishalJood also made rounds on Twitter with posts calling for the government and diplomatic agencies to aid his release.

Kapil Mishra, an Indian politican in Delhi with over a million Twitter followers tweeted, ” Vishal Jood stood up for India Vishal Jood stood up for Tiranga He need justice Pls ensure Consular access for Vishal Jood Pls help @AusHCIndia @MEAIndia @HCICanberra @cgimelbourne #JusticeForVishalJood”.

BJP’s spokesperson for Delhi, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, requested India’s Minister for External Affairs and The High Commission of India in Australia to help Jood.

“Please help him @DrSJaishankar ji @VMBJP Ji @meaMADAD @HCICanberra @cgisydney #JusticeForVishalJood,” he posted on Twitter.

India’s Olympic wrestler from Haryana, Yogeshwar Dutt was also among the public figures that supported Jood.

He tweeted, “I demand #JusticeForVishalJood who raised his voice against #Khalistan and save our #tricolor Please help @AusHCIndia @dpa_mea @HCICanberra @cgimelbourne.”

A majority of Jood’s online supporters have cited his nationalism and enthusiasm for the Indian flag as grounds for his release.

Vishal Jood, who is currently in custody with serious charges against him (damage to property, affray, and assault), has consistently been denied bail by Paramatta Local Court. The Indian national will appear in court next on July 1.

