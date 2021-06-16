fbpx
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
HomeIndia in Australia
India in Australia

Vishal Jood supporters in India rally to demand his release

By Indian Link
0
Vishal Jood supporters in India
A supporter holds a sign asking the Indian government to free Vishal Jood. Source: Youtube

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Vishal Jood, the 24-year-old Indian student who was arrested by NSW Police in alleged connection with violent activities in Harris Park, has amassed substantial support online. Groups of Haryana community members in India along with some MPs tweeted up a storm yesterday demanding his release.

In a Youtube video, supporters are seen defending Jood and rallying to free the jailed student who had been living in Australia under an expired visa.

The hashtag #JusticeForVishalJood also made rounds on Twitter with posts calling for the government and diplomatic agencies to aid his release.

Kapil Mishra, an Indian politican in Delhi with over a million Twitter followers tweeted, ” Vishal Jood stood up for India Vishal Jood stood up for Tiranga He need justice Pls ensure Consular access for Vishal Jood Pls help @AusHCIndia @MEAIndia @HCICanberra @cgimelbourne #JusticeForVishalJood”.

BJP’s spokesperson for Delhi, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, requested India’s Minister for External Affairs and The High Commission of India in Australia to help Jood.

“Please help him @DrSJaishankar ji @VMBJP Ji @meaMADAD @HCICanberra @cgisydney #JusticeForVishalJood,” he posted on Twitter.

India’s Olympic wrestler from Haryana, Yogeshwar Dutt was also among the public figures that supported Jood.

He tweeted, “I demand #JusticeForVishalJood who raised his voice against #Khalistan and save our #tricolor Please help @AusHCIndia @dpa_mea @HCICanberra @cgimelbourne.”

A majority of Jood’s online supporters have cited his nationalism and enthusiasm for the Indian flag as grounds for his release.

Vishal Jood, who is currently in custody with serious charges against him (damage to property, affray, and assault), has consistently been denied bail by Paramatta Local Court. The Indian national will appear in court next on July 1.

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelstra Best of Business Awards: entries now open
Next article‘Little India’ precinct announced in Harris Park
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

little India Harris Park

‘Little India’ precinct announced in Harris Park

Indian Link - 0
  In a historic move, the motion was passed unanimously in Parramatta Council yesterday that a certain section of Harris Park will be named 'Little...
Vishal Jood supporters in India

Vishal Jood supporters in India rally to demand his release

Indian Link - 0
  Vishal Jood, the 24-year-old Indian student who was arrested by NSW Police in alleged connection with violent activities in Harris Park, has amassed substantial...

Telstra Best of Business Awards: entries now open

Indian Link - 0
  Are you an innovative small or medium sized business in Australia? You might be the perfect candidate for Telstra’s Best of Business Awards, which...
Sunflower released on Zee5 on June 11th. review

REVIEW: Sunflower (series on Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  "Sunflower" keeps you guessing all the way, all right -- but that's because the show tries to do too many things, diluting the impact...
heater inspection

It’s time to get your heaters checked

Indian Link - 0
  Over the past three years, Energy Safe Victoria’s (ESV) Be Sure campaign has prompted more Victorians to have their heaters checked by a qualified...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020