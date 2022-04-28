fbpx
India in Australia

Anzac Day 2022: Indian links

They march to honour their Indian forebears at Gallipoli 1915.

Rajni Anand Luthra
By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
anzac day perth indian contingent
Indian veterans in Perth (Source: Cdr Rajesh Mittal)
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

When Col Avtar Gill marched in the Anzac Day Parade in Brisbane this year, he paid a special tribute to his forebears at Gallipoli.

The 14th Sikh Regiment is mentioned with much reverence in discussions on the Indian links of the ANZAC campaign at Gallipoli in 1915. For Col Gill, that regiment has much emotional significance.

“It’s my regiment,” he told Indian Link.

Well, not exactly, the former Indian Army officer elaborated. “I am from the Sikh Regiment myself, yes. And the 14th Sikh (Ferozepur) Regiment has been the most decorated batallion of the Indian Army in history. After Independence, it was redesignated as the 1st Sikh Regiment, and the decision taken that in honour of its men, the number 14 in Sikh Regiments will never be raised again. That is the level of regard with which we look upon the men of the 14th Regiment.”

The 14th Sikhs suffered the highest casualties  in Gallipoli, returning home with only four of its 383 men.

“We march each year to honour all soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty, but particularly those that were in Gallipoli,” Col Gill told Indian Link.

anzac day 2022 brisbane indian links
Brisbane’s Indian veterans (Source: Avtar Gill)

He marched this year with 13 other former Indian defense personnel – including one woman officer. Brisbane’s Anzac Day Parade has had an Indian contingent since 2017, and Col Gill has been participating since.

In Melbourne, Col Rajesh Kaswan organised this year’s Indian contingent. It included some 30 participants, men and women, many of them former officers of the Indian forces, some veterans visiting from India, and some surviving family members. Four first-time marchers joined in this time.

“Participants wore their medals and Regimental caps, and marched as ‘Commonwealth Veterans’. All Allied Forces and those who are Commonwealth countries, are clubbed together as such – though we all march under our respective countries’ flags,” he described.

anzac day 2022 melbourne indian participants
Melbourne’s Indian contingent (Source: Rajesh Kaswan)

He added, “This is an occasion for us veterans to showcase the spirit of camaraderie and paying our homage to the fallen soldiers, not only in the battle of Gallipoli but even in battles earlier and later.”

He himself was commissioned in 6 Sikh Light Infantry in 1990, later commanding the 1st Sikh Light Infantry.

The annual lunch for veterans, hosted by the Consul General of India (Melbourne) after the parade, was on again this year.

In Perth, Cdr Rajesh Mittal joined the Indian Veterans contingent at this year’s Anzac Day parade.

“We were keenly looking forward to the parade, the last two years being a damp squib due to COVID,” he revealed.

anzac day 2022 perth indian participants
Anzac Day parade Perth: Indian veterans (Source: Rajesh Mittal)

“It felt wonderful even though we had a low turnout this year of 16 members only. It’s great to see how the Anzac tradition has evolved. It started off as a memorial to Gallipoli but now it is a tribute to all combat deployments since then. Every village, town, even suburb, has a memorial to its military sons. It’s very heartening also to see youngsters undertake a pilgrimage to Gallipoli to pay respects to their family members who lost their lives there.”

Col Avtar Gill lamented that India’s own military history in the World Wars is not well recorded. “There has been much interest in defense circles, as this history is unearthed, but the civilian population is still quite unaware. That’s why movies like Kesri are appreciated – the story of 21 brave soldiers who stood up to a force of 10,000 in Saragarhi, is now common knowledge.”

Do these veterans think that India should also honour its military sons in similar fashion?

Col Rajesh Kaswan was cautious in his reply.

“This is a contentious issue. In any case, we have our own Martyr’s Day, Vijay Diwas, Kargil Diwas, etc.”

Cdr Rajesh Mittal was more accepting.

“I think such an event is long overdue,” he stated. “Perhaps even the Military has not done enough. Much more needs to be done to recognise and remember our soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country. Australia has not let the memories of its soldiers die out. In fact, it has taken pains to keep them alive. The Australian example should be emulated.”

There’s one thing, though, about which these former Indian officers are equally passionate – the memories of their service, especially when they saw action as protectors of the nation.

Col Gill smiled as he recounted his time in the line of duty.

“I served in Siachen in 1999-2001, flying helicopters into the glacier. When I arrived there, one of the first things I was told, was that there are 21 of our helicopters lying beneath the glacier. That was the extent of our casualties then, but that’s the kind of challenge the Army had prepared me for.”

Clearly, the spirit of the 14th Sikhs who lie at Anzac Cove today, continues to live on in the 1st Sikhs.

READ ALSO: India must celebrate its military history too

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBAPS Australia launches centenary celebrations of spiritual founder
Next articleCan your mobile phone get a virus?
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

dance group at Liverpool starry sari night

South Asian festival coming to Liverpool in May

Indian Link - 0
  From Friday 20 to Sunday 22 May 2022, festival goers will encounter exciting things during the South Asian festival Starry Sari night along George...
Virus detection on mobile phone

Can your mobile phone get a virus?

Indian Link - 0
  With nearly 84% of the world’s population now owning a smartphone, and our dependence on them growing all the time, these devices have become an attractive...
anzac day perth indian contingent

Anzac Day 2022: Indian links

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  When Col Avtar Gill marched in the Anzac Day Parade in Brisbane this year, he paid a special tribute to his forebears at Gallipoli. The...
BAPS Opera House

BAPS Australia launches centenary celebrations of spiritual founder

Indian Link - 0
  Sydney’s BAPS Swaminarayan community has this week joined its diasporic brotherhood in celebrating its spiritual leader HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth centenary. As they...
Ramadan can be a challenging time for those with eating disorders.

Struggling with anorexia during Ramadan

Indian Link - 0
  Every year, as Ramadan rolls out, millions of Muslims around the world refrain from food and drink to develop their faith and bond with...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020