World Wrestling Championships: Anshu bags silver and Sarita bronze

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships.

The 20-year-old Anshu began on an aggressive fashion with positive intent but eventually lost the summit clash after being pinned. She lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Nevertheless, it was a heroic performance from the Nidani wrestler, who became the only fifth Indian woman to win a world medal and so far the best one.

Congratulations to Anshu Malik for winning the Silver Medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo. This is a historic win and all of India is extremely proud of your outstanding achievement! Wish you the very best in all your future endeavours. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 7, 2021

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, another Indian grappler Sarita Mor(59kg) also won a bronze medal for the nation.

On Wednesday, Anshu had defeated European silver medallist Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the women’s 57kg semi-finals.

- Advertisement -

Anshu, a cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.

Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳 speaks after becoming India’s first-ever WW finalist at senior World Championships #WrestleOslo pic.twitter.com/ZZvgfVGp3o — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 6, 2021

Other Indian women grapplers who have won bronze medals in the past are Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019).

IANS

READ ALSO: Wrestler Anshu becomes first Indian woman to enter World Championships final

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup