fbpx
Friday, October 8, 2021
India in Australia

World Wrestling Championships: Anshu bags silver and Sarita bronze

Anshu Malik wins silver while Sarita Mor bags bronze in the Indian women's best show at the World Wresting Championship 2021 held in Oslo, Norway.

By Indian Link
0
Anshu Malik rejoicing her silver medal win. Source: Twitter
Anshu Malik rejoicing her silver medal win. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships.

The 20-year-old Anshu began on an aggressive fashion with positive intent but eventually lost the summit clash after being pinned. She lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Nevertheless, it was a heroic performance from the Nidani wrestler, who became the only fifth Indian woman to win a world medal and so far the best one.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, another Indian grappler Sarita Mor(59kg) also won a bronze medal for the nation.

Sarita Mor bringing home bronze. Source: Twitter
Sarita Mor bringing home bronze. Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, Anshu had defeated European silver medallist Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the women’s 57kg semi-finals.

- Advertisement -

Anshu, a cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.

Other Indian women grapplers who have won bronze medals in the past are Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019).

IANS

READ ALSO: Wrestler Anshu becomes first Indian woman to enter World Championships final

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVIC joins NSW, SA to welcome back international students
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Anshu Malik rejoicing her silver medal win. Source: Twitter

World Wrestling Championships: Anshu bags silver and Sarita bronze

Indian Link - 0
  Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships. The 20-year-old...
international student

VIC joins NSW, SA to welcome back international students

Indian Link - 0
    A plan for the return of international students to Victoria has been submitted to the Commonwealth for approval. Under the first stage of the...

National guidelines announced for allergy management at school

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been known for quite some time now that Australia is the “food allergy capital of the world”. One in 20 school-aged kids, it is...
Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer and Kayla Barron. Source: Twitter

Indian-American astronaut part of SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian-American astronaut is part of NASA-SpaceX's third mission to the International Space Station. "NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom...
facetime grandparents

Ask Auntyji: On craving more Facetime with the grandkids

Auntyji - 0
  Dear Auntyji I am the dadi of the most beautiful 2-year-old nanhi pari, but I have a situation with her that I need your guidance...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020