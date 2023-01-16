fbpx
India in Australia

AISRF announces new round of grants

Applications close 15 March 2023

The new round of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) has just been announced.

It makes available $6 million in grants for Australian researchers to support research collaborations with their counterparts in India.

Encouraging researchers to apply, the Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic noted, “International collaboration is a cornerstone of scientific excellence. (Round 15 of the AISRF will enable) Australian researchers from public and private sectors to work alongside Indian scientists on leading-edge scientific research and technology projects.”

Grants are between $500,000 and $1,000,000. The grant will be up to 100% of eligible project expenditure.

The priority areas for Australia-India Strategic Research Fund Round 15 are:

Indo-Australian Science and Technology Fund (administered by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in India)

  • Artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • New and renewable energy technologies (particularly ultra-low-cost solar and clean hydrogen)
  • Urban mining and electronic waste recycling.

Indo-Australian Biotechnology Fund (administered by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in India)

  • Antimicrobial resistance
  • RNA vaccines and therapies.

The AISRF is jointly administered by the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources, and the Indian Government’s Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology.

Since the program was established in 2006, the Australian Government has supported over 360 projects, fellowships and workshops in areas of importance to Australia and India, generating novel solutions to challenges facing both countries.

Applications for Round 15 of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund Collaborative Research Project grants are open until 15 March 2023. More details here.

 

