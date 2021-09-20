fbpx
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Emissions from tandoori oven cause car crash in Adelaide

By Indian Link
tandoori oven 9news
Source: @9News / Twitter

Carbon monoxide emissions from a tandoori oven in the backseat of a car is believed to have caused a crash in southwest Adelaide.

At approximately 9:30 AM on Sunday morning, the Chrysler minivan swerved off the road and crashed into a building in Park Holme. Passing motorists say the driver had begun to shake uncontrollably and lost control of the wheel.

Immediately after the crash, the tandoori oven sparked a small fire in the backseat. It was quickly extinguished by Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) and the driver was rescued from the wreckage.

“Given the circumstances of what happened, this is a pretty lucky escape for him,” MFS Commander of Operations Declan Dwyer was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital for his bruises. Police believe it was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The driver’s father, identified as Surinder Kumar, said his son was not badly injured. He explained that his son had not been cooking, rather returning the tandoori oven to their family restaurant in Parkside after a barbecue the previous day.

Indian Link

