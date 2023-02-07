fbpx
Adelaide

Jasmeen Kaur murder in Adelaide: Tarikjot pleads guilty

Ms Kaur, 21, was an aged care worker at a non-profit in Glenside, South Australia.

By Indian Link
UPDATED 2 FEB 2023

22-year-old Tarikjot Singh looks at a life sentence after admitting to murdering 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur in 2021.

International student Jasmeen Kaur’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges in South Australia.

Tarikjot, who had thus far pleaded not guilty to Jasmeen’s murder, changed his plea in court today.

She worked at Southern Cross Care, an aged care facility in Plympton in Adelaide, as she studied to become a nurse.

After she was reported missing, Tarikjot who was known to Jasmeen, had helped police find her body.

He had said then that the two had formed a suicide pact, and after she took her life, he found himself unbale to go through with it.

Jasmeen Kaur’s family have said they are pleased and satisfied with the guilty plea. Her aunt Ramandeep Kharoud, speaking on behalf of the family, said they always knew Tarikjot was guilty.

The ABC quoted her as saying, “Nothing will bring Jasmeen back, but we are pleased she will get some justice.“

Tarikjot faces a 20-year non-parole sentence.

UPDATED 11 MARCH 2021: New information has come to light regarding the Jasmeen Kaur case. The Indian student charged with her murder, whose identity has been concealed, has revealed his side of the story, 7 News reported last night.

The 20-yr-old defendant disclosed that the pair were romantically involved and had agreed to a suicide pact. He claimed that Jasmeen Kaur took her own life after which he panicked and buried her body in Flinders Ranges. According to news reports, he also said that Ms Kaur’s family were not aware of their relationship.

A service was held to honour Jasmeen Kaur yesterday at Adelaide’s local Sikh temple, while her family were not present, the service was open to the international student community.

10 MARCH 2021

South Australian police have charged a 20-yr-old man with the murder of Jasmeen Kaur on Tuesday after he led them to her shallow grave in Flinders Ranges in South Australia.

21-yr-old Jasmeen Kaur was last seen at Plympton North nursing home Southern Cross Homes on Friday 5 March and was reported missing the next day at a Hindley Street police station.

On Monday 6 March, detectives interviewed a man from Kurralta Park who said he knew the victim. According to a police statement, the man subsequently led them to an area at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker where officers located a shallow grave.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray told ABC that the man agreed to show detectives a grave in the Moralana Creek bed where he said the victim had been buried.

While the man denied anything to do with Jasmeen Kaur’s death, he was arrested and charged with failing to report a death to the coroner and after further investigation, the ABC reported that he was also charged with murder.

Ms Kaur worked at Southern Cross Care as an aged care worker. Her employers described her as a beautiful soul who would be sorely missed. CEO David Moran said she was always kind and sweet to residents at the North Plympton nursing home where she worked, according to ABC.

The defendant appeared by video link in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon over the death of Jasmeen Kaur. He was dressed a white gown and had one hand cuffed to a wall during the brief hearing. Additionally, the 20-yr-old man has been identified as an international student, The Australian reported.

 

Investigations are ongoing regarding Jasmeen Kaur’s death and police have urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

