A Note To India

VIVEK BHATIA (Sydney)

Dear India You turn 75 years young today as an independent nation. It has been an incredibly tough year for the world, but even more so for you. A lot has been written, said and seen about the challenges faced by you in the wake of the pandemic, especially the devastating impact the Delta variant had in early 2021. Your resilience and ability to bounce back have been tested many a time, but perhaps never so wide and deep as in the last twelve months as every single part of you hurt, bled and wept. Bruised and battered, you have started to re-emerge from the horror with your usual nonchalant shrug and with a smile of hope. You have grown a lot as a nation through the formative years and now in the exuberance of youth, it is sometimes tempting to move on defiantly without much contemplation. Whilst the focus should always be on the road ahead as opposed to the rear-view mirror, some incidents do warrant a moment or two of reflection and even perhaps an analysis of “lessons learnt”. Why, one may ask? Because you would never want your 1.3 billion children to face this kind of fear, anxiety and hopelessness ever again. We all learn from our mistakes – be it complacency or unpreparedness, especially during an onslaught of adversity. I’m confident you will too; the first step is to acknowledge and accept that there are lessons to be learnt for us to emerge better and stronger. This is your big 75 milestone – I can’t wait to celebrate you in all glory!