Wednesday, April 21, 2021
$6.25M grant for an Indian aged care facility in NSW

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Multicultural NSW is seeking expressions of interest for an aged care facility in the state’s Indian community.

It has earmarked $6,250,000 to support the construction or refurbishment of a multicultural aged care facility for the Indian community in NSW.

Culture-specific aged care has been a community pipedream for many years and will become a growing need in the short term future. Numbers in the age group among Australia’s Indian community are steadily increasing, and a need has been identified for an aged care facility that will cater to diet and care concerns to which our seniors are accustomed.

On behalf of the NSW Government, Multicultural NSW is seeking interested parties from the NSW Indian community who are looking to undertake a capital works building project to increase aged care support for Indian and multicultural seniors in NSW.

The earmarked amount is to be made available over two years.

In Victoria, concerns raised from the community at election time had elicited a promise from Dan Andrews to set aside $14.5 million to purchase land for two Indian-specific aged care facilities. An ethno-specific aged care is now about to commence construction at Noble Park. To be constructed and managed by MiCare, the 108-bed facility will have language-based staff and volunteers, prayer rooms and a 300-capacity community hall.

In NSW, the government has allocated a similar $7 million fund to the Maronite community to help with an aged care project specific to the needs of their seniors.

To find out more and submit a proposal please click here. 

To see the full Request for Expression of Interest PDF, please click here.

