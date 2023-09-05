How Aysh Venkatesan built a sustainable family home

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As an Associate with Team Catalyst, an architectural firm that focusses on sustainability, Aysh Venkatesan provides the private sector and government with consultancy advice on designing a wide range of buildings, from shopping centres to office blocks. I recently caught up with Aysh at her family home, Brucedale Passivhaus, located in Sydney’s north-west. It was Aysh’s passion for sustainability that led to the build of this, her family home, that now acts as a showcase for clients interested in sustainable design.

Petra O’Neill: When did you first become aware of sustainable architecture?

Aysh Venkatesan: Growing up in India, homes are built more in harmony with the environment. On our family outings around my home in Chennai, the building materials used were sourced locally, and homes are better suited to the climate. It wasn’t until I moved to Australia that I saw new homes being built according to a standardised design concept across the country, irrespective of where they are located.

Petra O’Neill: How did your childhood in India shape your approach to architecture?

Aysh Venkatesan: My family are architects, and without there being a label as such at the time, sustainability was always part of our approach, by recycling and sourcing building materials from nearby. Then when I was studying for my Masters‘ Degree, I studied the German Passivhaus approach.

Petra O’Neill: Your family home, Brucedale Passivehaus, is in Sydney’s Pennant Hills. What features were you looking for when you chose your block?

Aysh Venkatesan: The block is critical. Ours is on a steep slope on a hilltop. For those living near the ocean and harbour, breezes have a cooling effect, but like most Sydney-siders, we live some distance away. To capture the breeze, our block is sloping, sited at the top of a hill. The views of the Blue Mountains beyond are a bonus. The orientation of the house is also important to take full advantage of the play of sunlight. During winter, the sun enters our living areas and bedrooms to generate warmth, but not during summer. The angle of our roof line and height of our windows achieve that.

Petra: What impact does harnessing the sun as a resource have on your home?

Aysh: During summer the light doesn’t penetrate indoors, so unless the outside temperature exceeds 40 degrees celsius, we don’t resort to our air conditioner that’s really there only for extreme days. During winter the sunlight warms our living spaces which results in heat retention overnight.

But it’s more than utilising sunlight that keeps our home at a constant temperature, a pleasant 22-26 degrees all year round. We have a colourbond roof of a light colour, that doesn’t absorb heat. Another key element to keeping our home at a constant temperature is through insulation, not only in the walls and roof, but our floor is a concrete slab, and here we went a step further. Beneath the concrete slab is compacted soil, and it’s the soil that keeps the temperature constant. We find that the inside temperature is so pleasant that heating is never required, and cooling rarely so, and because of that our energy consumption is minimal.

Our windows and doors are also double glazed. The house is an airtight membrane with a layer of insulation completing the structure. The principles of passive house construction that guided the building of our home, are insulation and double glazing combined with heat recovery and ventilation that keeps temperatures constant.

(To illustrate, I’m led to view an unusual feature of the home. Located within the laundry are a multitude of pipes, that look like giant octopus tentacles, with two leading to each room – one in and one out – supplying each room with a constant flow of air. Fresh air in replaces the air coming out. This ensures effective ventilation throughout the home, even though all doors and windows are tightly closed.)

With the roof lined with solar panels, the home generates more energy than it uses, meaning it is carbon positive. We minimise our carbon footprint by taking advantage of the sun to generate energy. Our home is referred to as having passive house status, reflecting its energy efficiency.

Petra: Can you say more on sustainability at home?

Aysh: Green up. Our interiors are full of greenery. Living plants clean the air. If your block has trees, keep them. If there are none, plant them. Choose native plants that grow locally in the area. You’ll find you’ll rarely need to water them, and consider having a herb and vegetable garden. We grow lots of seasonal vegetables and herbs, even fruit trees. Almost all our vegetables come from our garden. Trees also contribute to cooling our homes, but encourage bees and birds back into our gardens.

Sustainability is also about how long a building lasts for, as suiting your needs. We built our home with a view to the future suited for our children and my parents who also live with us.

A lot of ideas can be suggested to clients but by bringing them here they can visualise how it works and get to experience what it’s like to live in a sustainable home. Even if your home is already built, by planting trees to create shade, by thinking about natural air flow, installing solar panels, you can take steps for a more sustainable lifestyle.

And if you’re about to build, think about incorporating recycled materials like bricks and timber from local building sites, spend extra on insulation, and choose light colours for your exteriors. Those popular black tile roofs just create heat.

