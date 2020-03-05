Get into the spirit of the festival with music to match your colourful mood

What can I say about Holi that hasn’t already been said?

What can I say about anything really, that hasn’t already been said?

A little, but I shall try.

As a child, I loved Holi. So many crazy memories, the sweet smelling gulaal, the cool water on a warm, sunny day and weirdly enough, the hysterical running like my life depended on it!

I remember begging random kids at school to “please, please throw gulaal on me!” whilst also supplying them with my own gulaal and pichkari.

I’m sure a lot of us did these hilarious, mental things when we were young, but as we grow older, we mess it up. We gradually become very lazy about many things, but festivals in particular.

We feel we have ‘grown-up’ and therefore have grown out of these silly games we used to play as kids. I guess a lot of us become more comfortable just watching the kids have a blast, and make mental notes of which corners we will have to clean, and how long it might take.

Lame, I know!

So, all my fellow ‘grown-ups’ out there, if you think you’ve outgrown the giggling over funny faces and running behind friends with a squirt gun; if you think you’re too old for spending a night filling hundreds of water balloons or jumping in a pool filled with a rainbow of colours; I insist, think again! There might just be a few more Holis left in you.

Here are the songs on my Holi list to get you in the mood for some gulaal fun!

Hori Khele Raghuveera: Baghbaan

Go Pagal – Jolly LLB 2

Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali from Mohabbatein

Dekho Aayi Holi from Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Holi Ayi Re Kanhaiyi Rang Barse from Mother India

Ang Se Ang Lagana from Darr

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Aap ki Kasam

Chann Ke Mohalla from Action Replayy

Koi Bheege Hai Rang Se – Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost

Mohe Chedo Na – Lamhe

Arre ja re hat natkhat – Navrang

Dil mein holi jal rahi hai – Zakhmee

Bhagi re bhagi brijbala

Rang di preet ne rang di – Dhanwan

Ik Junoon

Saat Rang Mein khel rahi Hain – Aakhir Kyon Ey gori – Delhi Heights Holi Mein Hole Hole Dil Dole – Insaan Ek ladki ne mujhpe Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai – Milan Talkies

Gali Gali – Pataakha

Badri ki dulhaniya – Badri ki dulhaniya

Jai jai shiv shankar – War 2019

Mohe Rang Do Laal – Bajirao Mastani

Gori Tu Latth Maar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Tum Tak – Raanjhanaa Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Baja Re – Mere Pyare Prime Minister Holi Aai Re – Padmaavat Aaj na chhodenge – Kati Patang Piya Tose Naina – Guide Rang Se Hui – Gulaab Gang

Do me a favour let’s play Holi – Waqt

Holi ke din dil – Sholay

Lahu mu lag gaya – Ram Leela

Rang barse – Silsila

Balam pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwaani

Thank us later!