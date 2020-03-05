Get into the spirit of the festival with music to match your colourful mood
What can I say about Holi that hasn’t already been said?
What can I say about anything really, that hasn’t already been said?
A little, but I shall try.
As a child, I loved Holi. So many crazy memories, the sweet smelling gulaal, the cool water on a warm, sunny day and weirdly enough, the hysterical running like my life depended on it!
I remember begging random kids at school to “please, please throw gulaal on me!” whilst also supplying them with my own gulaal and pichkari.
I’m sure a lot of us did these hilarious, mental things when we were young, but as we grow older, we mess it up. We gradually become very lazy about many things, but festivals in particular.
We feel we have ‘grown-up’ and therefore have grown out of these silly games we used to play as kids. I guess a lot of us become more comfortable just watching the kids have a blast, and make mental notes of which corners we will have to clean, and how long it might take.
Lame, I know!
So, all my fellow ‘grown-ups’ out there, if you think you’ve outgrown the giggling over funny faces and running behind friends with a squirt gun; if you think you’re too old for spending a night filling hundreds of water balloons or jumping in a pool filled with a rainbow of colours; I insist, think again! There might just be a few more Holis left in you.
Here are the songs on my Holi list to get you in the mood for some gulaal fun!
Hori Khele Raghuveera: Baghbaan
Go Pagal – Jolly LLB 2
Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali from Mohabbatein
Dekho Aayi Holi from Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Holi Ayi Re Kanhaiyi Rang Barse from Mother India
Ang Se Ang Lagana from Darr
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Aap ki Kasam
Chann Ke Mohalla from Action Replayy
Koi Bheege Hai Rang Se – Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost
Mohe Chedo Na – Lamhe
Arre ja re hat natkhat – Navrang
Dil mein holi jal rahi hai – Zakhmee
Bhagi re bhagi brijbala
Rang di preet ne rang di – Dhanwan
Saat Rang Mein khel rahi Hain – Aakhir Kyon
Ey gori – Delhi Heights
Holi Mein Hole Hole Dil Dole – Insaan
Ek ladki ne mujhpe
Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai – Milan Talkies
Gali Gali – Pataakha
Badri ki dulhaniya – Badri ki dulhaniya
Jai jai shiv shankar – War 2019
Mohe Rang Do Laal – Bajirao Mastani
Gori Tu Latth Maar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Tum Tak – Raanjhanaa
Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Baja Re – Mere Pyare Prime Minister
Holi Aai Re – Padmaavat
Aaj na chhodenge – Kati Patang
Piya Tose Naina – Guide
Rang Se Hui – Gulaab Gang
Do me a favour let’s play Holi – Waqt
Holi ke din dil – Sholay
Lahu mu lag gaya – Ram Leela
Rang barse – Silsila
Balam pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwaani
Thank us later!