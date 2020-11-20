Govt grants for community schools to promote dual language skills

Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe Morrison Government has announced a $10 million community language grants program to increase opportunities for young Australians to learn another language.

With a base payment of $1,500 and a per capita payment of up to $60,000 in

grant funding, a total of 356 community language schools across Australia are expected to benefit from the program.

The grants can be used to support operational costs such as staff wages, teaching

materials and resources, as well as professional development programs.

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan

Tudge said the grants will deliver a “stronger” Australia.

“Dual language skills give young Australians a competitive edge in an increasing globalised

workforce, and build our capacity as a nation to engage openly and confidently with the rest of the world,” he said.

“It also strengthens social cohesion by connecting young Australians to other cultures,

which is so important given our diverse multicultural society.”

Community language schools across Australia provide language programs in 70 different

languages, teaching more than 100,000 school-aged children (up to year 12) after school or on weekends.

Applications for a second stream of funding, with up to $25,000 available for projects that

support the community language school sector, are currently under assessment.

More information on the community language program is available on GrantConnect, the Australian Government’s community grants website www.grants.gov.au

