Lord Ganesha has ascribed many titles and epithets and is invoked by 108 names in Sanskrit. These 108 names to address the elephant God are sung as a hymn. Each name represents one aspect of the god, which are collectively known as Ashtottara Shatanamavali.
1. Akhurath: One who has mouse as his charioteer
2. Alampata: Ever eternal lord
3. Amit: Incomparable lord
4. Anantachidrupamayam: Infinite and consciousness personified
5. Avaneesh: Lord of the whole world
6. Avighna: Remover of obstacles
7. Balaganapati: Beloved and lovable child
8. Bhalchandra: Moon-crested lord
9. Bheema: Huge and gigantic
10. Bhupati: Lord of the gods
11. Bhuvanpati: God of the gods
12. Buddhinath: God of wisdom
13. Buddhipriya: Knowledge bestower
14. Buddhividhata: God of knowledge
15. Chaturbhuj: One who has four arms
16. Devadeva: Lord of all lords
17. Devantakanashakarin: Destroyer of evils and asuras
18. Devavrata: One who accepts all penances
19. Devendrashika: Protector of all gods
20. Dharmik: One who gives charity
21. Dhoomravarna: Smoke-hued lord
22. Durja: Invincible lord
23. Dvaimatura: One who has two mothers
24. Ekaakshara: He of the single syllable
25. Ekadanta: Single-tusked lord
26. Ekadrishta: Single-tusked lord
27. Eshanputra: Lord Shiva’s son
28. Gadadhara: One who has the mace as his weapon
29. Gajakarna: One who has eyes like an elephant
30. Gajanana: Elephant-faced lord
31. Gajananeti: Elephant-faced lord
32. Gajavakra: Trunk of the elephant
33. Gajavaktra: One who has a mouth like an elephant
34. Ganadhakshya: Lord of all Ganas (Gods)
35. Ganadhyakshina: Leader of all the celestial bodies
36. Ganapati: Lord of all Ganas (Gods)
37. Gaurisuta: The son of Gauri (Parvati)
38. Gunina: One who is the master of all virtues
39. Haridra: One who is golden coloured
40. Heramba: Mother’s beloved son
41. Kapila: Yellowish-brown coloured
42. Kaveesha: Master of poets
43. Kirti: Lord of music
44. Kripalu: Merciful lord
45. Krishapingaksha: Yellowish-brown eyed
46. Kshamakaram: The place of forgiveness
47. Kshipra: One who is easy to appease
48. Lambakarna: Large-eared lord
49. Lambodara: The huge bellied lord
50. Mahabala: Enormously strong lord
51. Mahaganapati: Omnipotent and supreme lord
52. Maheshwaram: Lord of the universe
53. Mangalamurti: All auspicious lord
54. Manomay: Winner of hearts
55. Mrityunjaya: Conqueror of death
56. Mundakarama: Abode of happiness
57. Muktidaya: Bestower of eternal bliss
58. Mushikvahana: One who has a mouse as charioteer
59. Nadapratithishta: One who appreciates and loves music
60. Namasthetu: Names Ganesha as the vanquisher of all evils and vices and sins
61. Nandana: Lord Shiva’s son
62. Nideeshwaram: Giver of wealth and treasures
63. Omkara: One who has the form of OM
64. Pitambara: One who has a yellow-coloured body
65. Pramoda: Lord of all abodes
66. Prathameshwara: First of all
67. Purush: The omnipotent personality
68. Rakta: One who has a red-coloured body
69. Rudrapriya: Beloved of Lord Shiva
70. Sarvadevatman: Acceptor of all celestial offerings
71. Sarvasiddhanta: Bestower of skills and wisdom
72. Sarvatman: Protector of the universe
73. Shambhavi: The son of Parvati
74. Shashivarnam: One who has a moon-like complexion
75. Shoorpakarna: Large-eared lord
76. Shuban: All auspicious lord
77. Shubhagunakanan: One who is the master of all virtues
78. Shweta: One who is as pure as the white colour
79. Siddhidhata: Bestower of success and accomplishments
80. Siddhipriya: Bestower of wishes and boons
81. Siddhivinayaka: Bestower of success
82. Skandapurvaja: Elder brother of Skanda (Lord Kartik)
83. Sumukha: Auspicious face
84. Sureshwaram: Lord of all lords
85. Swaroop: Lover of beauty
86. Tarun: Ageless
87. Uddanda: Nemesis of evils and vices
88. Umaputra: The son of Goddess Uma (Parvati)
89. Vakratunda: Curved trunk lord
90. Varaganapati: Bestower of boons
91. Varaprada: Granter of wishes and boons
92. Varadavinayaka: Bestower of success
93. Veeraganapati: Heroic lord
94. Vidyavaridhi: God of wisdom
95. Vighnahara: Remover of obstacles
96. Vignaharta: Demolisher of obstacles
97. Vighnaraja: Lord of all hindrances
98. Vighnarajendra: Lord of all obstacles
99. Vighnavinashanaya: Destroyer of all obstacles and impediments
100. Vigneshwara: Lord of all obstacles
101. Vikat: Huge and gigantic
102. Vinayaka: Lord of all
103. Vishwamukha: Master of the universe
104. Vishwaraja: King of the world
105. Yagnakaya: Acceptor of all sacred and sacrificial offerings
106. Yashaskaram: Bestower of fame and fortune
107. Yashvasin: Beloved and ever-popular lord
108. Yogadhipa: Names Ganesha as the lord of meditation