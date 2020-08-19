Lord Ganesha has ascribed many titles and epithets and is invoked by 108 names in Sanskrit. These 108 names to address the elephant God are sung as a hymn. Each name represents one aspect of the god, which are collectively known as Ashtottara Shatanamavali.

1. Akhurath: One who has mouse as his charioteer

2. Alampata: Ever eternal lord

3. Amit: Incomparable lord

4. Anantachidrupamayam: Infinite and consciousness personified

5. Avaneesh: Lord of the whole world

6. Avighna: Remover of obstacles

7. Balaganapati: Beloved and lovable child

8. Bhalchandra: Moon-crested lord

9. Bheema: Huge and gigantic

10. Bhupati: Lord of the gods

11. Bhuvanpati: God of the gods

12. Buddhinath: God of wisdom

13. Buddhipriya: Knowledge bestower

14. Buddhividhata: God of knowledge

15. Chaturbhuj: One who has four arms

16. Devadeva: Lord of all lords

17. Devantakanashakarin: Destroyer of evils and asuras

18. Devavrata: One who accepts all penances

19. Devendrashika: Protector of all gods

20. Dharmik: One who gives charity

21. Dhoomravarna: Smoke-hued lord

22. Durja: Invincible lord

23. Dvaimatura: One who has two mothers

24. Ekaakshara: He of the single syllable

25. Ekadanta: Single-tusked lord

26. Ekadrishta: Single-tusked lord

27. Eshanputra: Lord Shiva’s son

28. Gadadhara: One who has the mace as his weapon

29. Gajakarna: One who has eyes like an elephant

30. Gajanana: Elephant-faced lord

31. Gajananeti: Elephant-faced lord

32. Gajavakra: Trunk of the elephant

33. Gajavaktra: One who has a mouth like an elephant

34. Ganadhakshya: Lord of all Ganas (Gods)

35. Ganadhyakshina: Leader of all the celestial bodies

36. Ganapati: Lord of all Ganas (Gods)

37. Gaurisuta: The son of Gauri (Parvati)

38. Gunina: One who is the master of all virtues

39. Haridra: One who is golden coloured

40. Heramba: Mother’s beloved son

41. Kapila: Yellowish-brown coloured

42. Kaveesha: Master of poets

43. Kirti: Lord of music

44. Kripalu: Merciful lord

45. Krishapingaksha: Yellowish-brown eyed

46. Kshamakaram: The place of forgiveness

47. Kshipra: One who is easy to appease

48. Lambakarna: Large-eared lord

49. Lambodara: The huge bellied lord

50. Mahabala: Enormously strong lord

51. Mahaganapati: Omnipotent and supreme lord

52. Maheshwaram: Lord of the universe

53. Mangalamurti: All auspicious lord

54. Manomay: Winner of hearts

55. Mrityunjaya: Conqueror of death

56. Mundakarama: Abode of happiness

57. Muktidaya: Bestower of eternal bliss

58. Mushikvahana: One who has a mouse as charioteer

59. Nadapratithishta: One who appreciates and loves music

60. Namasthetu: Names Ganesha as the vanquisher of all evils and vices and sins

61. Nandana: Lord Shiva’s son

62. Nideeshwaram: Giver of wealth and treasures

63. Omkara: One who has the form of OM

64. Pitambara: One who has a yellow-coloured body

65. Pramoda: Lord of all abodes

66. Prathameshwara: First of all

67. Purush: The omnipotent personality

68. Rakta: One who has a red-coloured body

69. Rudrapriya: Beloved of Lord Shiva

70. Sarvadevatman: Acceptor of all celestial offerings

71. Sarvasiddhanta: Bestower of skills and wisdom

72. Sarvatman: Protector of the universe

73. Shambhavi: The son of Parvati

74. Shashivarnam: One who has a moon-like complexion

75. Shoorpakarna: Large-eared lord

76. Shuban: All auspicious lord

77. Shubhagunakanan: One who is the master of all virtues

78. Shweta: One who is as pure as the white colour

79. Siddhidhata: Bestower of success and accomplishments

80. Siddhipriya: Bestower of wishes and boons

81. Siddhivinayaka: Bestower of success

82. Skandapurvaja: Elder brother of Skanda (Lord Kartik)

83. Sumukha: Auspicious face

84. Sureshwaram: Lord of all lords

85. Swaroop: Lover of beauty

86. Tarun: Ageless

87. Uddanda: Nemesis of evils and vices

88. Umaputra: The son of Goddess Uma (Parvati)

89. Vakratunda: Curved trunk lord

90. Varaganapati: Bestower of boons

91. Varaprada: Granter of wishes and boons

92. Varadavinayaka: Bestower of success

93. Veeraganapati: Heroic lord

94. Vidyavaridhi: God of wisdom

95. Vighnahara: Remover of obstacles

96. Vignaharta: Demolisher of obstacles

97. Vighnaraja: Lord of all hindrances

98. Vighnarajendra: Lord of all obstacles

99. Vighnavinashanaya: Destroyer of all obstacles and impediments

100. Vigneshwara: Lord of all obstacles

101. Vikat: Huge and gigantic

102. Vinayaka: Lord of all

103. Vishwamukha: Master of the universe

104. Vishwaraja: King of the world

105. Yagnakaya: Acceptor of all sacred and sacrificial offerings

106. Yashaskaram: Bestower of fame and fortune

107. Yashvasin: Beloved and ever-popular lord

108. Yogadhipa: Names Ganesha as the lord of meditation