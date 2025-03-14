First ever IWD South Asian women only panel in Australia

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The International Women’s Day (IWD) breakfast, hosted by Kaur Sports and Rock Melan, made history as Australia’s first-ever South Asian-only panel for IWD. Held at Blacktown International Sports Centre early on a Saturday morning, the event unfolded against the backdrop of men playing rugby on the oval – a striking contrast to the conversations taking place inside. As women gathered in the room to reflect, learn, and connect, it became clear that this was more than just a breakfast; it was a moment to celebrate but also persevere.

The morning began with an address by MC Aman Mangat, who set the tone for the event with her powerful words, “part of my DNA is to serve the community… and my passion is to build confidence in the Indian women and Indian youth in Australia.”

Kaur Sports, a volunteer-run organisation, is dedicated to providing equal opportunities for South Asian women in sports. Rooted in Sikh values of “seva” (service) and “char di kala” (positive spirit), they aim to create lasting change. Founder and Chair, Saaz Kaur Sahdra was invited to the stage and she reflected on the lack of representation she experienced growing up, sharing, “we mimic the people we see who look like us.” Now a PhD student in Sport Analytics, she is determined to “alleviate as many barriers” as possible so that women of colour can claim their space in the sports industry.

Also present was Rock Melan, an Australian-based skincare company founded by Melbourne couple Dr. Sanam Dhillon and Dr. Gobinder Kashmirian (who was also, the only man at this event!). As Sanam spoke about her experience growing up with melanin-rich skin, the audience sighed in recognition, some even sniffled. Every South Asian woman in the room understood the familiar warning – “don’t go out in the sun or you’ll be ‘kaali.’” These words, passed down through generations, have shaped unfair beauty standards and self-worth. But as Sanam put it, “we need to change the narrative before more little girls hear the wrong one.”

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring inspiring South Asian women: Dr. Niveditha Manokaran (TEDx speaker & GP), Nikeeta Phagura (personal trainer), Ayesha Inoon (award-winning author), Satkirat Kaur (2024 CCRC Young Entrepreneur of the Year), Nechal Dhillon (Head of Community Experience at Cricket NSW), and Priya Gakhar. Moderated by TEDx speaker Nivaaz Sehmbhi, the conversation delved into gender stereotypes, the importance of sexual health awareness, and the challenges women face in sports.

The panelists left the audience with invaluable insights:

Dr. Niveditha Manokaran stressed that “mental health support is extremely important.” As a single mother, she also spoke about the bravery of mothers and the urgent need for sexual health education.

Nechal Dhillon emphasised the importance of male allies, sharing, “It was my husband who gave up cricket so I could play and his support has brought me to this point in my career.”

Priya Gakhar spoke about her struggles with pulmonary embolism and how she overcame the challenges that came with it. “Don’t let anyone put out your fire, you are powerful and can do anything you set your mind to.”

As the event drew to a close, the powerful energy in the room lingered. What had begun with men playing sport in the background ended with women taking the field themselves. And in a final moment of triumph, the dhol – an instrument traditionally played by men at South Asian gatherings – was taken up by Sydney’s very own dholwali, Priya Gakhar, who is also a semi-professional football player.

And if this morning was any indication, given the current political climate around the world, it has never been more important for women, regardless of our race, ethnicity or background, to stand together in the face of many such adversities.

