Matrimonials: Seeking Brides and Grooms

 Looking for your dream girl? Choose a bride who matches your interests, profession, star sign, family background and much more.

By Indian Link
indian bride and groom
Seeking brides

Seeking match for 38-year-old Gaur Brahmin man, working in family business. Well settled in Australia. Height 5’8″, complexion fair. Contact kumar.sham@bigpond.com

 

Seeking match for 37-year-old Gaur Brahmin man, working in university. Well settled in Australia. Height 5’11″. Very slim. Contact kumar.sham@bigpond.com

 

Seeking a suitable match for 45-year-old Sikh Khatri man, divorced, no child, self-employed on bridging Visa. Preferred Australian PR/citizen girl. Contact 0422812939 or email jas_ghai01@hotmail.com

 

Seeking match for 36, 6′ Tamil Hindu Brahmin man, working for a top IT organisation in Sydney. Possess Aust PR Visa. Girl should be Hindu, vegetarian, preferably Aust citizen/PR.
Please send profile to aravind7778@gmail.com

 

Seeking a professionally qualified settled match for Sydney based, never married Aus citizen, Hindu, Punjabi Khatri 48, 6′, athletic built man. He is a project manager with an engineering background and is working in a reputed organisation. Please contact ausind26@gmail.com

 

Seeking grooms

Seeking a professionally qualified match, of good family background, teetotaller, preferably Australian citizen or PR holder, for highly qualified career-oriented Brahmin girl 35, 5’2”, Vegetarian, good family background, working and well settled in Sydney. Please contact aussyd08@gmail.com

 

Seeking a professionally qualified settled match for Sydney-based lady, never married, Aus citizen, Hindu, Punjabi Khatri 49, 5’3″ slim, fair, attractive. She is a postgraduate and working at a good position in a government organisation. Please contact at ausind26@gmail.com

 

Seeking match for 42-year-old Gaur Brahmin lady, working as a lawyer in Brisbane and well settled in Australia. Height 5’6′,’ slim, complexion fair. Contact  kumar.sham@bigpond.com

Indian Link

