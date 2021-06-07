fbpx
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Secure a perfect community living for you and your loved ones at Underbank

Furthering the concept of community living and providing one of Victoria’s most picturesque landscapes in the heart of Bacchus Marsh, Underbank is a lot more than an ordinary master-planned community. Once an old stud farm, it has been thoughtfully designed to emerge as one of the most preferred places to buy a home in Victoria. Whether you are looking for an affordable size lot of less than 400 sq. meters or a sizeable block ranging from 800-1000 sq. meters or even an exhilarating riverside lot, this place has something for everyone’s need. Offering a comfortable urban life with breath-taking view and all the requisite amenities starting at a reasonable rate of just $253,000 makes Underbank a perfect place for first-time homebuyers. You just need to get in touch with their team and the best people will assist you in bringing your dream home into a reality.

Its location is the icing on the cake! Located in the heart of the town and having proximity to the Bacchus Marsh Train Station and Western Freeway, the place has been thoughtfully built keeping in view the comforts of urban living for its residents. In addition to that, it also has an easy access to the Melbourne CBD.

Underbank house

Be it food or your health, education, or leisure; Underbank has much more to offer than a mere luxury apartment. This place has everything available for its residents that one could ever think of; from mesmerising views and landscapes to an exclusive town centre with good cafes, restaurants, and retail spaces for an alluring dining experience, from a magnificent clubhouse to a huge play area with all sporting facilities, lush green streets to walk, a huge swimming pool and a toddler pool, well-equipped gym, private area for meetings and events and everything else that you need for a comfortable living. Alongside a natural lake, Underbank’s Town Centre is its crowning accomplishment. It is not just a hub of food outlets and supermarkets but also has a provision for a farmer’s market, which allows the residents to directly buy from the regional producers.

Underbank house

 

As much as they care for your convenience, they are also adamant about environmental protection and sustainable living.  Underbank has an intimate connection with Mother Nature; surrounded by exuberant greenery, natural waterways, and wide-open spaces, it brings nature right to your doorstep. The rich heritage of Underbank as farmland of unique flora and fauna is being kept alive at every corner of the strategically designed landscape.

If you are looking for a perfect blend of nature, comfort and serenity at the most affordable price and as per your convenient size, Underbank is your place! So, without wasting much time, take this opportunity to secure a perfect community living with all the modern-day conveniences and a flourishing view for you and your family by registering your interest here.

