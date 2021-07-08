fbpx
Features

Design our Diwali greeting card – Join the art competition!

Two categories, multiple prizes and a feature in our Diwali special edition. Get colouring!

By Indian Link
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

It’s back again this year: Indian Link‘s annual Diwali arts competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design is sent out which the kids colour in and submit to us.

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image

Diwali Art Mandala

The contest is aimed at getting kids involved in Diwali at their own level, and in a manner that is relevant and enjoyable to them. The winner has the privilege of having their work transformed into our annual Diwali greeting card!

An initiative that started small, the contest has now evolved to include two different categories: 7 Years and Under, and 8 – 12 Years. Exciting prizes are announced for winners and runners-up in each category. Shortlisted artworks are featured in our Diwali special print edition.

In the last two years, we’ve even received submissions from non-Indian entrants. We’re hoping to reach out in a larger way this time around!

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

  • TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.
  • WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.
  • The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2021.
  • Last date for submission is 15 Oct 2021.

Curious about what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries last year from 8-year-old Aarav Panicker and 6-year-old Akshara Srinivasan here.

Important: Colour in the ring only, leaving the centre untouched.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney 2001.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions this year, we are also accepting submissions by email! Simply take a high-resolution picture of the artwork and email it as a PDF to media@indianlink.com.au.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9290 1855, or email media@indianlink.com.au.

Indian Link

