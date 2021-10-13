fbpx
Thursday, October 14, 2021
WATCH: Jango trailer (Tamil sci-film)

The trailer of Tamil film ‘Jango’, billed as India’s first “time-loop sci-fi movie”, was released on Tuesday, raising the curiosity levels of movie-goers. The film is helmed by debutant director Mano Karthikeyan.

A time-loop film is one where characters experience the same period of time, which is repeatedly reset. In such films, when a certain condition is met, such as the death of a character or a clock reaching a certain hour, the loop starts again, with one or more characters retaining memories from the previous loop.

Several Hollywood movies experimented with the time-loop format, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, being one well-known recent example, but the makers of ‘Jango’ claim that it is a first for Indian cinema.

The trailer release marks yet another milestone in the movie’s laborious progress to movie screens. The shoot was completed before the second lockdown and the post-production work was done after life returned to normal post Covid 2.0.

Mrinalini Ravi and Satheesh Kumar essay the lead roles in the action-thriller, and Ghibran has scored the music for the movie.

