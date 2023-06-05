fbpx
Sulochana Latkar: Bollywood’s best-known ‘mum’ passes away

Loved as screen mother to many top stars in the '70s and '80s, Sulochana Latkar died in Mumbai at the age of 94.

By IANS
Sulochana Latkar
Source: Imprints and Images of Indian Film Music
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar — who played memorable roles in films in over 250 Hindi and 50-odd Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on June 4. She was 94.

Sulochana was loved by masses for her portrayal of screen mother to many top stars in the  ’70s and  ’80s. She endeared herself to the viewers for over six decades playing wide ranging roles, both as leads and as supporting cast.

Born on July 30, 1928 at Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), she made her film debut in 1946.

Some of her memorable early performances as the lead heroine was seen in Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, Sangtye Aika and Dhakti Jau and many more.

Among her top Bollywood films was in the Bimal Roy classic, Bandini (1963), which is remembered even today.

Other Hindi films in which she acted include Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Baharon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Pyar Mohabbat, Duniya, Johny Mera Naam, Warrant, Joshila, Doli, Prem Nagar, Aakraman, Bhola Bhala, Tyaag, Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka, Adhikar, Nai Roshni, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaye Milan Ki Bela, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Majboor, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Kahani Kismat Ki, Talaash, and Azaad.

Over the years she played the on-screen mother to many stars including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman, Tanuja, et al.

Sulochana was conferred the Padma Shri in 1999, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

The Maharashtra government bestowed the “Maharashtra Bhushan Award”, the highest honour of the state.

Sulochana Latkar’s mortal remains will be consigned to the flames on Monday with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leading Bollywood and Marathi film personalities also took to the social media and grieved the loss of Sulochana, and recalled her immense contribution to the film industry.


Read More: The film industry bids farewell to Satish Kaushik

IANS
IANS

