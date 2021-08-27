fbpx
Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Review: The Empire season 1 (Disney + Hotstar)

The series focuses on the rise and fall of Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb.

By Indian Link
0
Kunal Kapoor in the series. Source: Twitter
Kunal Kapoor in the series. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Set in a world of tribal rivalries, full of betrayals and ruthlessly ambitious enemies, director Mitakshara Kumar’s ‘The Empire’, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a historical series showcasing the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire. The first three episodes focus on Babur, the first Mughal emperor.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Mitakshara Kumar
  • Cast: Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev.
  • Rating: ****

The prologue to the series begins on an ominous note, with a smoke-screened scene of a raging battle in sepia tone and the camera focusing on the wide-eyed Babur (Kunal Kapoor) who savagely swings his sword, slashing his enemies left, right and centre, roaring his lungs out and beheading an opponent after receiving a slash on his neck.

That is when he realises, “Zindagi maut se kitna hi lad le, jeet toh aakhir maut ki hi hoti hai (However much life fights with death, it is death that ultimately wins).” And he then tells us how fate had made him fight death from the age of 14.

The plot of the first three episodes narrated in a non-linear manner, oscillates from circa 1494 to 1526, telling us how Shaibani Khan, an evil warlord killed Babur’s uncle, how Babur lost his father Umar Shaikh, the king of Ferghana, in an accident, how Babur was ordained king after a failed assassination attempt, and how he was a vulnerable soul trying to protect his family and kingdom from scheming ministers, his stepmother Roxanna, and Shaibani Khan.

The first two episodes sail smoothly. By the mid-point of the third episode, the narrative gets a bit tedious but nevertheless intense.

Mounted on a magnificent scale with well-etched characters, resplendent sets and period costumes, the director, intricately and flawlessly, transports you to the pre-Mughal era.

The performances by the characters are captivating. Mehroos Mir who plays the younger Babur lays a strong foundation for Kunal Kapoor to step in.

Kohl-eyed and with over-the-top histrionics, Dino Morea, as the main antagonist Shaibani Khan, steals the show whenever he is on screen. He displays the right balance of cold menace and fiery rage that borders on insanity.

Shabana Azmi, as the mighty matriarch Ahsan Dawlat, fondly called ‘Shah Begum’, is remarkable, with the right amount of drama and restraint in her performance.

The others in supporting roles, too, are perfectly handpicked and deliver outstanding performances.

Visually, the series is mesmerising. The computer-generated images seamlessly interlace director of photography Nigam Bomzan’s frames. With a blend of wide-angle shots and close-ups, he not only captures the locales, but also the intricate details of the tale, to perfection.

His atmospheric lighting lends authenticity to the period depicted in the film. He has also managed to portray the battle scenes brilliantly, making them look natural and real. And the close-up of the wound being sutured on Babur’s neck is gut-churning.

Overall, the visuals accompanied by excellent music and background score, aided by Atanu Mukherjee and Sagar Manik’s crisp editing, elevate the viewing experience.

IANS

READ ALSO: Rare coin from Jahangir’s Zodiac collection to be auctioned in Sydney

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat to plant in Spring: Suggestions for low maintenance plants
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kunal Kapoor in the series. Source: Twitter

Review: The Empire season 1 (Disney + Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in a world of tribal rivalries, full of betrayals and ruthlessly ambitious enemies, director Mitakshara Kumar's 'The Empire', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is...
Flower bed. Source: Supplied

What to plant in Spring: Suggestions for low maintenance plants

Indian Link - 0
  If you’re thinking of buying new plants for your spring gardening or if you’re renovating, then put low maintenance plants on your shopping list. Spring...
janaki easwar

‘I’m an old soul’: in conversation with The Voice’s Janaki Easwar

Rhea L Nath - 0
  Earlier this month, 12-year-old Janaki Easwar blew away judges and audiences alike with her outstanding cover of ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish on The Voice...
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi on screen. Source: Twitter

REVIEW: Chehre

Indian Link - 0
  "This decadence of human values and humanity has to stop." Close your eyes and imagine who can best utter these dialogues in precise English, with...
Artist, writer, and community dream practitioner Manisha Anjali.

A Covid-19 community dream journal

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Since COVID-19 swept the globe last year, researchers across disciplines and borders came to a curious conclusion. That this nightmare of a pandemic has...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020