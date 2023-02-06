State honours for singer Vani Jairam’s final journey

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The last rites for veteran Indian playback singer and Padma Bhushan Vani Jairam, who passed away at the age of 78, took place with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai, on Sunday, 5 Feb.

The singer, who has won three National awards and state awards from four state governments, passed away on 4 Feb, at her residence in Haddows Road, Chennai.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin reached her residence and paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Stalin was accompanied by the State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also paid his respects and tweeted conveying his condolences.

The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which covered diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Her passing away is a major loss for the creative world. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2023

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Kerala government official in-charge of Non-Resident Kerala Affairs in Chennai.

The Bole Re Papi Hara (Guddi) singer was living alone since 2018 in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai. A maidservant Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at the singer’s residence, alerted Vani’s sister Uma after there was no response from inside despite ringing the doorbell repeatedly. Uma rushed to her sister only to find her lying dead on the floor of her bedroom. A police case was filed initially, however the post mortem report suggested no foul play.

Celebrities from the film industry were shocked by her demise and took to social media to pay their tributes for the Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena singer.

It is with utmost shock& disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace. 💐💐😔#VaniJayaram #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/M3xSYvla2I — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 4, 2023

Vani Jayaram is the OG. She’ll be cherished, adored, celebrated always, by all of us. Wish she’d been able to take her Padma award. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 4, 2023

வார்த்தைகளுக்குப் பதவி உயர்வு கொடுப்பது போன்றதொரு அரிய பாணியில் எத்தனையோ பாடல்களை உலகுக்குப் பரிசளித்த பறவையாக வாழ்ந்த வாணி ஜெயராம் அம்மையார் அமைதியடைந்திருக்கிறார். அவர் பாடல்கள் நம்மிடம் இருக்கும். அவருக்கென் அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2023

Terrible news coming in.. we have lost yet another gem.#VaniJayaram ji is no more amongst us. A voice that has enthralled us for many years has left us heartbroken. Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice. You will always be remembered amma.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏#RIP pic.twitter.com/mHU2XNuPWj — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2023

Singer Vani Jairam has sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Hariyanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and several other languages.

She won state government awards for the best singer from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odissa and Gujarat.

