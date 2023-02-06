fbpx
State honours for singer Vani Jairam’s final journey

Apart from the State Honours, Prime Minister Modi and celebrities from the film industry paid their respects for singer Vani Jairam on social media

By IANS
0
Singer Vani Jairam
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The last rites for veteran Indian playback singer and Padma Bhushan Vani Jairam, who passed away at the age of 78, took place with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai, on Sunday, 5 Feb.

The singer, who has won three National awards and state awards from four state governments, passed away on 4 Feb, at her residence in Haddows Road, Chennai.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin reached her residence and paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Stalin was accompanied by the State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also paid his respects and tweeted conveying his condolences.

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Kerala government official in-charge of Non-Resident Kerala Affairs in Chennai.

The Bole Re Papi Hara (Guddi) singer was living alone since 2018 in her residence at Haddows road in Chennai. A maidservant Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at the singer’s residence, alerted Vani’s sister Uma  after there was no response from inside despite ringing the doorbell repeatedly. Uma rushed to her sister only to find her lying dead on the floor of her bedroom. A police case was filed initially, however the post mortem report suggested no foul play.

Celebrities from the film industry were shocked by her demise and took to social media to pay their tributes for the Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena singer.

Singer Vani Jairam has sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Hariyanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and several other languages.

She won state government awards for the best singer from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odissa and Gujarat.

