Suhayla Sharif
Twitter mourns Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

Tributes for the late Irish singer are pouring in as her powerful musical journey is being celebrated across the globe.

Sinead O'Connor Twitter Tribute
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, later known as Shuhada’ Sadaqat, has passed away at the age of 56.

O’Connor’s family announced her death with a brief statement issued late Wednesday, immediately sending shockwaves for fans around the world. With a career spanning almost 40 years, the singer’s work, both on and off stage, garnered worldwide adoration.

Using her spotlight to boldly shine on controversial global affairs, O’Connor’s influence has traversed cultures and continents to empower audiences, including the South Asian diaspora. Fans took to Twitter to remember the singer’s powerful voice, both on stages and soapboxes.

Taoiseach, or Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar also took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences following confirmation of the singer’s death.

O’Connor rose to fame in the early 90’s and rose to be an internationally recognised figure. The late musician’s discography is being celebrated across social media with hits like her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U  and No Man’s Woman echoing through Twitter threads.

O’Connor infamously garnered global attention after ripping a photo of Pope Joh Paul II and denouncing the Catholic Church live on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1992. The act divided audiences and ultimately cemented her name as a controversial figure in the music industry.

Following years of turbulent media coverage and public scrutiny after the SNL incident, Sinead O’Connor’s final years were defined by the spiritual solace she found after converting to Islam in 2018.

Muslim fans took the time to celebrate the singer’s life and appreciate her authenticity when exploring her relationship with Islam on the global stage.

Though her journey as an artist was riddled with controversy and tragedy, O’Connor’s legacy lives on through a global host of fans remembering the musician and her extraordinary life.

