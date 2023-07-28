Twitter mourns Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, later known as Shuhada’ Sadaqat, has passed away at the age of 56.

O’Connor’s family announced her death with a brief statement issued late Wednesday, immediately sending shockwaves for fans around the world. With a career spanning almost 40 years, the singer’s work, both on and off stage, garnered worldwide adoration.

Using her spotlight to boldly shine on controversial global affairs, O’Connor’s influence has traversed cultures and continents to empower audiences, including the South Asian diaspora. Fans took to Twitter to remember the singer’s powerful voice, both on stages and soapboxes.

As a teenage girl growing up in 90’s India, hearing ‘No man’s woman’ blew my mind & sent a thrill down my spine. I’d never heard anything like it, I didn’t even know I was allowed to think it. It made me feel free. Thank you Sinéad O’Connor. Rest in peace. ♥️ — Seerut K. Chawla (@seerutkchawla) July 26, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of #SineadOConnor . Back in the 90’s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages. She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat… She stayed… — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) July 26, 2023

We say that we like artists to be radical, unless they’re actually radical, in which case we shun them and wait till after they’re gone to praise them for being radical. #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/uo4sDQ9kt6 — Sanjay Sipahimalani (@SanSip) July 27, 2023

Rest in power Sinead O’Connor! — Aakanksha (@Aakanksha_India) July 26, 2023

Rest in peace, Sinéad O’Connor pic.twitter.com/hNU3qTjKC7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 26, 2023

Taoiseach, or Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar also took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences following confirmation of the singer’s death.

Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam. https://t.co/JVHxz7Kv2Z — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 26, 2023

O’Connor rose to fame in the early 90’s and rose to be an internationally recognised figure. The late musician’s discography is being celebrated across social media with hits like her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U and No Man’s Woman echoing through Twitter threads.

Rest in peace Sinead O’Connor.

Nothing compares 2 U and nobody ever will.#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/bjq3kqvDBk — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 26, 2023

O’Connor infamously garnered global attention after ripping a photo of Pope Joh Paul II and denouncing the Catholic Church live on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1992. The act divided audiences and ultimately cemented her name as a controversial figure in the music industry.

A true iconoclast. In 1992, two years after her career peak, Sinead O’Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live to protest child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. #RIPSineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/HfJtEtlTOn — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 27, 2023

Following years of turbulent media coverage and public scrutiny after the SNL incident, Sinead O’Connor’s final years were defined by the spiritual solace she found after converting to Islam in 2018.

Muslim fans took the time to celebrate the singer’s life and appreciate her authenticity when exploring her relationship with Islam on the global stage.

Sister Sinéad O’Connor has returned to Allah. Keep her in your prayers 🤲🏾🥀 pic.twitter.com/7J4CXZy4zW — Halal Nation ⭐️🌙 (@HalalNation_) July 26, 2023

Inna lilahi Wa inna ilayhi Wa raji’un.

Irish Legend Sinéad O’Connor passed away aged 56.

She reverted to Islam in 2018 and said that she was a Muslim her entire life but never knew about it.

The Islamophobic Western media will not show her photos in Hijab. pic.twitter.com/W5qDCSeKSp — Imaan Ali 🇬🇧🇮🇳🇵🇸 (@Muslimah_Imaan) July 26, 2023

Absolutely shocking to hear of the death of #SineadOConnor at the age of 56. A beautiful voice, talented and dedicated to creating a better world. She became a Muslim in 2018 and was known as Shuhada Sadaqat Allah elevate her rank in Jannah and give family patience to deal with… pic.twitter.com/mejGPSNFsM — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) July 26, 2023

“I always knew I was a Muslim from the beginning…” Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

The glorious #SineadOConnor 🕊 pic.twitter.com/PFRIecu9jN — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) July 26, 2023

She was fearless, inspirational, intelligent & had the most heavenly voice hands down. I’m sad to hear of the passing of #SineadOConnor at 56 & pray she is at peace on this return journey home to her Creator. May we meet this beloved sister in the Best of Janatul Firdaus 🤲🏽💫 pic.twitter.com/LhvLqzfGbL — Hafsah Aneela Bashir (@Hafsah_A_Bashir) July 26, 2023

Yes to the full range of her 56 years of life—incl the name she chose after becoming Muslim, Shuhada’ Sadaqat. This is still one of my favorite songs & I love her singing it again in all her mature power: https://t.co/fDtGEsGu02 Interview:https://t.co/dWGrF3FqBN https://t.co/TiZXDvfCYI — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕠𝕤’𝕤 𝕤𝕚𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘 ✨ (@Ayesha_Mattu) July 26, 2023

Though her journey as an artist was riddled with controversy and tragedy, O’Connor’s legacy lives on through a global host of fans remembering the musician and her extraordinary life.

