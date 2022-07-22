fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: Sivi 2

The plot of K.R. Senthil Nathan's 'Sivi 2' is enough to get your heart rate racing.

By Indian Link
0
Sivi 2 film poster
Source: IMDb, IANS
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Director Senthil Nathan’s ‘Sivi 2’ is a reasonably well made Tamil horror flick that manages to win your attention and hold it right till the end.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: K.R. Senthil Nathan
  • Cast: Yogi, Tej, Swathi, Chaams and Dhadi Balaji
  • Rating: ***1/2

The second film in the ‘Sivi’ franchise, like the first part, is true to the genre of horror. It does not attempt to infuse elements of comedy or romance or drama, as in the case of many other Tamil films. As a result, what you get is an intense story that keeps you on the edge.

The first film in the ‘Sivi’ franchise, which released in 2007, generated quite a bit of interest among audiences then. The film shot to limelight for its plot which had the protagonist, who is shown experiencing severe neck pain, frantically searching for a spirit everywhere.

Eventually, it is disclosed to viewers that that the spirit he had been looking for had been sitting on his shoulders all the while and that is why he has been experiencing pain! Now, after almost 15 years, the same director is back with a second film of the franchise.

It opens with the parents of a group of youngsters filing a missing complaint with the cops. The police begin their search for about eight to 10 of these youngsters who have gone missing.

Using GPS, they track the signal being emitted by the mobiles of the youngsters and reach a long-abandoned hospital sealed by the government. They scan the place clean, but are unable to find any leads and return with some electronic devices.

The cops hand over the electronic devices they found to Khalifa (Chaams), an expert, asking him to unlock the mobile phones and find out any clues that may lead them to the missing youngsters.

Khalifa begins to open each mobile and finds videos of what actually transpired. The videos show Krish (Tej), a money-minded, selfish YouTuber, entering into a deal with two of the missing boys, promising them a hefty sum if they can lead a mission into a building believed to be haunted.

Krish tells the boys to put together a team of youngsters to explore the haunted place. Their exploration of the place will be live telecast, he says and adds that the views that they get will fetch them a fortune. He promises the boys and their friends a share of 10 per cent from the proceeds. What happens when the boys and their friends enter the abandoned hospital is what ‘Sivi 2’ is all about.

The film is a neat, horror flick with a solid script as its backbone. Unlike some other films that depend more on graphics or on scary sounds or loud noises to induce fear, ‘Sivi 2’ depends purely on the merit of its plot to induce the chills. You feel your heartbeat picking up pace as the film progresses.

There are phases when the intensity of the plot drops but these are of short duration. The story picks up pace in the second half and ends with a flourish.

It is comedian Chaams who delivers a killer performance as the tech expert in the film. Director Senthil Nathan showcases a completely new facet of Chaams, casting him in a serious role. The man is just perfect for the role. Serious, observant and inquisitive, he delivers a performance that just lifts the film.

Tej, who plays Krish, also comes up with an impressive performance. He seems to be at ease in the role and plays his part with conviction.

The film has apt background score by Faizal. B.L. Sanjay’s visuals, in some parts, enhance the fear element.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Dejavu

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Dejavu
Next articleREVIEW: Mahaveeryar (in theatres)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi: A prolific, polished songwriter who never lost the common...

Indian Link - 0
  After an intense session between a music composer duo and a lyricist, the latter finally got up and said it was time for him...
ranveer singh and bear grylls

Social media’s got a lot to say about ‘Ranveer Vs Wild...

Indian Link - 0
  In case you missed it, British adventurer Bear Grylls joined forces with Bollywood's own Ranveer Singh this month for Netflix India’s first interactive show. It...
shereen kumar

Shereen Kumar missing from Sydney home

Indian Link - 0
  Authorities are appealing for assistance from the public to find Shereen Kumar, who is missing from Sydney's north west. Shereen, 43, was last seen leaving...
mahaveeryar film

REVIEW: Mahaveeryar (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Abrid Shine breaks conventions in 'Mahaveeryar' to narrate a new kind of story which, on the one hand, sounds a little bizarre, but...
Dejavu film cover

REVIEW: Dejavu

Indian Link - 0
  Director Arvindh Srinivasan's 'Dejavu' begins as an investigative thriller and eventually turns into a revenge drama. The director, who is making his debut with...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Classifieds