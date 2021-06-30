fbpx
Thursday, July 1, 2021
HomeEntertainmentCineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

REVIEW: June (Planet Marathi OTT)

Hard as nails, yet sensitive, concludes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY

By Indian Link
0
june
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti’s coming-of-age film is hard as nails while conveying its message, yet sensitive while driving home the point. The script focuses on issues such as bullying, teenage confusion, self-harm and suicide, and also touches upon wider issues as sexism and generation gap. The storytelling is commendable for the way it deals with the gamut of subjects within a runtime of a little over an hour and a half without losing focus, although certain situations and characters could seem unidimensional.

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon, Saurabh Pachauri, Nilesh Divekar, Kiran Karmarkar
  • Direction: Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti
  • Rating: * * * (three stars)

Nikhil Mahajan’s script would seem relevant also because it is based in the small town of Aurangabad. Insecurity, uncertainty and angst among youngsters can often be more acute within this age group in smalltown India than the metros, owing to drastic conflict of culture and mindsets.

The story unfolds in an Aurangabad housing society, and the mood of conflict is set right away. A young girl Neha (Nehha Pendse) drives into the society from Pune, to move into one of the flats. As she lights up, the 50-something society president Jaiswal (Nilesh Divekar) tells her women are not allowed to smoke publicly within society premises.

The story, of course, isn’t about Neha’s clash with conservatism that the likes of Jaiswal define — though that forms an interesting sub plot. The focus, rather, is on Neel (Siddharth Menon), the youngster who gave Neha vague directions about the location of her flat in the society when she arrived, confusing her.

As we step into Neel’s world we discover he is in an angry, depressed space, tormented by the suicide of his hostel roommate, for which he holds himself responsible in a way, as well as the constant clashes with his father, who has been concealing the fact to neighbours that he failed engineering exam.

Mahajan’s writing is impressive for the way it builds up Neel’s dark world, and the entry of Neha lets the young boy find a companion he can talk to. The screenplay accords Neha a subtext of her own, which suitably runs as an undercurrent story but never distracts from the basic plot.

The film uses the smalltown set-up as an important third character, along with Neha and Neel. It’s not just Jaiswal, who defines the neighbourhood bully and who wants people to follow what he believes is the moral code of conduct in life, but we find specs of smalltown mindset in Neel’s father (Kiran Karmarkar), too, in the way he tries dominating his son. The father-son relationship lays down a familiar, albeit dramatic, track of generation gap. Interesting vignettes bring alive smalltown mindset around sexuality – Neel’s girlfriend trying to shave with her father’s razor and cutting herself because Neel told her she is a “bear” and he hates the idea of having sex with her. Or, the coy reaction Neel’s best friend Pritesh (Saurabh Pachauri) gives, when a girl asks him to kiss her. These are all scenes handled without going over the top with emotions.

You could spot the flaws. A few protagonists (Jaiswal comes to mind) don’t get any arc at all, and fall within the purview of black-and-white characterisation. In the case of Neel’s father, his change of heart in the end seems too sudden and filmi to be true. The overall sombre mood of the film, although necessary, could be discomforting for some, for there are few moments of relief.

Overall, though, “June” is convincing in what it states. Powered by a strong cast, The film represents a new wave of introspective cinema triggered by the rise of OTT culture in India, not hesitant to initiate conversations that were deemed taboo even a while ago.

IANS

READ ALSO: Review of Ray (Anthalogy series on Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous article(UPDATED) Vishal Jood case: concerns raised ahead of court appearance
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

june

REVIEW: June (Planet Marathi OTT)

Indian Link - 0
  Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti's coming-of-age film is hard as nails while conveying its message, yet sensitive while driving home the point. The script...
vishal jood rally in brampton canada

(UPDATED) Vishal Jood case: concerns raised ahead of court appearance

Indian Link - 0
  Update (30 June): One day before Vishal Jood is to appear before Parramatta Local Court, concerns have been raised by sections of the diaspora...
Himanshu Singh and Maz Zaman

Himanshu Singh’s EdTech start-up wins UNSW’s entrepreneur challenge

Bageshri Savyasachi - 2
  First-year business student Himanshu Singh’s early-stage entrepreneurship idea for an education technology (EdTech) company has won first prize in UNSW’s prestigious Peter Farrell Cup...
review: ray

REVIEW: Ray (anthology series on Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  It's compulsively dark for most parts, often strangely so, the way Satyajit Ray's oeuvre rarely was. Ray had a way of serving the sombre...
Aussie reactions to 'Om Shanti Om'

Watch: Aussies reacting to Om Shanti Om

Indian Link - 0
  'Om Shanti Om' the classic Bollywood movie renowned for its two hour long plot with numerous dance numbers topped with spicy drama. Check out two...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020