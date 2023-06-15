Never Have I Ever: Twitter Reacts to Season 4

Reading Time: 5 minutes

After 4 seasons of hijinx, humour and heartbreak, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever has come to an end. For the last three years, audiences have watched the chaos of Devi’s life, and all those around her, so saying goodbye was not an easy task!

The show has managed to capture hearts around the world, and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings about the show’s last season.

Of course, one of the most debated questions of Never Have I Ever is who Devi will end up with. After years of fans rooting for Team Ben or Team Paxton, the debate was finally settled in Season 4. After some awkward fumbles and missteps, Ben and Devi end up together, in a dramatic turn of events that included a romantic speech at Nirmala’s wedding.

also i REALLY love that they explicitly tell us that devi’s feelings for ben never goes away this season. it was very implied last season, but now, even while she was w ethan, even if weeks have gone by and even when they’ve said their goodbyes, ben lingered. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/NLATQdZ9gx — katie cant believe never have i ever is done (@katiepaterow) June 8, 2023

While some viewers were overjoyed at this outcome, some took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Devi didn’t end up with their faves, including the show’s newest suitor, hot bad boy Ethan, who enjoyed a lot of love from fans.

i’ve been a ben girl ever since i started watching never have i ever in 2020, but now that the series is coming to an end i’m realizing i’m a paxton girl… paxton has had so much growth and development where ben has stayed the same guy for 4 seasons — sea otter live cam fan page 🦦 (@gopissgirIxoxo) June 8, 2023

just finished watching never have i ever s4 and why did it have to be ben when ethan was right there pic.twitter.com/WmFE4uahom — noah (@inmabloodline) June 10, 2023

i’m at like episode 4 and ethan in never have i ever is truly the most gorgeous catch devi ever got like who’s paxton? who’s ben? idk them — charlie 🌻 (@ltwsbn) June 8, 2023

Rest assured, it wasn’t just Devi’s romantic relationships that fans were discussing. All of the people in Devi’s life, whether these be her friends, Fabiola and Eleanor, or her mother Nalini and cousin Kamala, were an integral part of the series. While Nalini and Kamala end up with the men of their dreams, Fabiola and Eleanor are eagerly starting the next chapter of their lives.

Twitter users were quick to point out the bond shared by all these characters and Devi as being one of the most heartfelt parts of the show:

just finished never have i ever and that’s such a real show the scenes with dr ryan and devi as well as the scenes with nalini and devi and devi and kamala made me so emotional they’re my family ☹️ — kylee (@cloisanti) June 11, 2023

[spoiler] i am still on my nhie s4 hangover. i love devi sm, she’s soessy but eleanor’s speech abt her being brave enough to do stupid things led them to make mistales, learn and have fun in their hs years. i love their friend group sm, i was hurting when Fab and Devi weren’t ok — cara (@comewthwind) June 11, 2023

devi and nalini’s relationship has never been better kamala and devi saying they’re sisters i love you vishwakumar women i’m gonna miss you so much pic.twitter.com/ggiZIDNJvl — neelam (@bensIie) June 8, 2023

To the surprise of many, worlds collided at Nirmala’s wedding, from walking down the aisle to En Jeevan from Theri to having every character adorned in traditional Indian attire.

Now it goes without saying, one of the most spectacular scenes this season was when Kamala and Devi took to the stage at their Pati’s wedding. To the tune of Saami Saami from Pushpa, the duo brought out their best moves to stun not only wedding-goers but fans on Twitter. Even Srivalli herself Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t help but share her love for the musical moment.

. @ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. ❤️ sending you full love ❤️ https://t.co/Rprd5GcSc2 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2023

saami saami x never have i ever was an unexpectedly expected collab 😵 — mrid | currently reading PS book 2 🪔 (@lvmrid) June 10, 2023

My favourite part of Never Have I Ever is the inclusion of En Jeevan and Saami to give South Indians the representation we deserve instead of using mainstream Bollywood songs to appeal to the masses. — trent’s stekkie (@tee_lfc_) June 11, 2023

out of ALL the tamil wedding/romance songs possible, the production of ‘never have i ever’ choosing to go with ‘saami en saami’ was NOT on my bingo list for the year 😭 — priya 🤍 (@notyouravglolai) June 8, 2023

Many viewers took the time to celebrate the show’s commitment to representing diverse cultures and experiences. As one of the only Netflix shows to have an Indian actor as the lead character, the show has always meant a lot to viewers who are hungry for South Asian representation in mainstream media.

Many commented on Devi’s ending prayer (prathna) during one of the last moments of the season, a tribute to her cultural heritage and identity.

Binged the entire season of #NeverHaveIEver and please tell me I wasn’t the only one bawling at the ending prathna (prayer) Devi did — ChatFMX, DMD (@chatFMX) June 9, 2023

Looking back at the show, fans were thankful for its ability to represent a young woman of colour in a complex, multi-faceted way, as she deals with the pressures of high school, relationships and grief. Many were overjoyed at Devi’s personal success, as she finally gets into Princeton, her dream college. Devi has been the poster child of ‘messy brown girls’ everywhere, something that deserves to be celebrated!

i will always maintain that the best part of never have i ever was the exploration of grief and how devi grew as an individual over the years. she’s done so much for messy brown girls everywhere and she will remain loved pic.twitter.com/3CIBF8VkeS — ‎ً (@chasesuiwonder) June 7, 2023

i gotta give never have i ever their flowers with some of that tamil and south asian representation. like the pure joy i got whenever i heard tamil words or hearing those tamil songs or seeing/hearing things that resonated with me and the culture — anjana 🏡 | THE SHOW IS NOW (@anjanakandhan) June 8, 2023

It’s no wonder that fans are finding it hard to say goodbye to Never Have I Ever. There was lots of love for the show in the Twitterverse, as its audience celebrated all the drama, laughter and tears it has brought us over its last 4 seasons.

me after finishing never have i ever and realizing i’ll never get it back #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/NZtd3BYJMm — rissa (@J0EYPOTTERS) June 9, 2023

not over how much I loved the final season of Never Have I Ever and how the main victory is not academic success or a romantic relationship but the long journey of Devi facing her trauma and learning how to empathise, regulate her emotions and be kind to herself and others 🌷 — mich ✨ (@mismatchedmich) June 11, 2023

Wow. Crying as I finish the finale of Never Have I Ever. This show has been so good over its run. Can’t believe it’s over. Until next time, I suppose. Gonna miss Devi, Ben, Paxton, and everyone else. pic.twitter.com/QcstqGLmll — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) June 9, 2023

