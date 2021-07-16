REVIEW: Malik (Amazon Prime)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fahadh Faasil’s new film is his most ambitious yet. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, who earlier directed the actor in acclaimed efforts in ‘C U Soon’ and ‘Take Off’, ‘Malik’ sets up a sweeping saga that literally puts Fahadh on the pedestal of Godfather.

AT A GLANCE

Starring: Fahad Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Sanal Aman, Jalaja

Direction: Mahesh Narayanan

Rating: * * * (three stars)

As the narrative plays out its two-hour and 40 minute-runtime, you would spot moods reminiscent of not just ‘The Godfather’, but ‘Nayakan’ or ‘Sarkar’, too. Narayanan tries making his godfather Sulaiman Malik a more complex creation and grounded too, despite primarily projecting the protagonist as a messiah of his people in a traditional filmy manner.

‘Malik’ is notable for the way Narayanan tries using religious divide to set up the life story of a local don. The drama about Malik’s life, as well as the script, draws from the tussle between the Muslim and Christian communities of Ramadapally and Edavathura, which boils over to render the film with twists as the plot progresses.

Sulaiman Malik, or Ali Ikka as he is popularly known, is a towering figure in Ramadapally, a fact established through the longish opening credits sequence. As Sulaiman prepares to board a Hajj flight, he is arrested on the aerobridge for a past crime. Ironically, the trip was to mark the fact that he was quitting all criminal activity.

As Sulaiman’s wife Roslin (Nimisha Sajayan) tries getting him out of prison, Narayanan’s storytelling mixes flashbacks with the present-day storyline to trace the life of a man who commanded unquestioned authority among his people.

The story moves across decades, and Narayanan renders commendable authenticity to Sulaiman’s life. Far from making Sulaiman a hero, the writer-director breathes life into his protagonist, balancing power with frailties and in the process creating an element of mystique about Fahadh’s titular character.

At various stages of the narrative, we see the layers of Sulaiman’s persona. He is a saviour of his people, who fights the mighty trying to usurp their land, and he is also a criminal arrested under TADA for allegedly masterminding a riot. He is crushed by the death of his son, and he blames himself for the young boy’s death.

While the psychological play renders the godfather prototype a deeper context, Narayanan however falls back on cliches while writing the character of Sulaiman Malik. The portrait of the making of a don is familiar. Sulaiman, a school dropout, takes to hawking drugs and then smuggling, before becoming a leader of the people. Narayanan’s storytelling blends the past and present of Sulaiman’s life taking the story to an expected tragic climax.

The writer-director has prepared a screenplay meant to mainly function as a Fahadh Faasil showcase, and the actor does not disappoint. He balances the strengths and flaws of his role well and manages to infuse the element of drama in his act without ever going over the top. Most others in the cast, including Nimisha as his wife Roslin, are limited to being mere shadows to Sulaiman Malik.

For a film that relies on a plot that doesn’t quite keep you guessing, ‘Malik’ banks on the little moments that make up the whole. Well-crafted storytelling and execution is the reason the movie remains a director’s first and foremost effort, despite its phenomenal leading man.

IANS

READ ALSO: Film Review: Collar Bomb (Disney+ Hotstar)

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup