KBC: schoolboy to use prize money for technology to make salt water potable

By Indian Link
Manas Gaikwad, the first student to win 50 lakh points on KBC 13's 'Student's Special Week' . Source: IANS
Manas Gaikwad, the first student to win 50 lakh points on KBC 13's 'Student's Special Week' . Source: IANS
As part of the ‘Students Special Week’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, a class 10 student from Delhi Public School, Manas Gaikwad became the first student to win 50 lakh points.

Because this week only students will be on the hot seat, so rupees have been replaced with points on the show.

On being the first student to win 50 lakh points, Manas Gaikwad shares: “I believe that ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a prestigious platform that channelises students to gain more knowledge, gain respect, chance to interact with a great personality like Amitabh Bachchan sir as well as money for better future.”

Manas aspires to become an entrepreneur and has been the city topper for National Science Talent Search Examination, zonal topper for National Cyber Olympiad, and has won various accolades for singing and inter-school competitions at the zonal and national levels.

He further adds that his ultimate target in life is utilising his money to create technology to convert salt water into drinking water.

He adds: “My dream is to become an entrepreneur and have my own startup. I will use the amount that I’ve won (50 lakh points) after I turn 18 years old and invest it into my startup. My startup will create technologies related to the conversion of saltwater to drinking water using renewable solar energy that is carbon-free and utilise technologies like hydroponics, that is a type of horticulture or aquaponics that combines aquaculture (the growing of fish in a closed environment) with hydroponics to grow food. I also aim to be an angel investor someday.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Kids Special Week’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

Indian Link

