12 women’s sport films to put you in the mood for the Matildas

Chak De! India (Amazon Prime Video)

“Koi to chal zid phadiye…doobe tariye ya mariye!” Kicking it off with a classic, the Hindi film that has every Indian welling with pride just from the title track! As much as audiences remember the ferocity of coach Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), it was the 16 powerful women on the hockey field who made this movie the hit that it was.

Bigil (Amazon Prime Video)

Whistles at the ready! Team Tamil Nadu takes to the field in this Tamil sports drama starring superstars Vijay and Nayanthara. Join their journey of resilience as one coach jumps every hurdles to help a well-deserving women’s soccer team take home the trophy.

Bend It Like Beckham (Binge)

Imagine the Matildas having to dodge a group of Indian aunties on the field when going for their deciding goal. For Jess (Parminder Nagra), this exact nightmare encapsulated everything that stood between her and her dreams of becoming a soccer superstar. If you haven’t already watched this British football flick, grab your mates this weekend because you’re in for a nostalgic treat.

Ghoomer (In Cinemas)

While it may not be in cinemas as of yet, this upcoming Hindi sports drama is already making waves around the world. Saiyami Kher is taking to the pitch as a bowler who won’t let whispers wilt her spirit. Watch as Abhishek Bachchan also dons the cap as coach to help guide the rising cricketer to greatness.

Dangal (Rent or buy on Amazon)

“Gold toh gold hota hai… chhora lave ya chhori.” Based on the incredible stories of Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat and their rise to wrestling fame, these two sisters showed the success that comes with never letting anything stop you. Catch up on the feel-good Hindi film that captivated a nation in celebrating the power of unstoppable women.

Mary Kom (Netflix)

Having become a household name after breaking countless world records in women’s boxing, Mary Kom’s incredible journey is celebrated with this Hindi biographical sports film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas enters the ring to showcase the ups and downs in the life of a relentless boxer.

Saina (Amazon Prime Video)

Stepping into the shoes of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, Parineeti Chopra expertly wields the racket of the former world no. 1 to depict her rise to fame. Having experienced a multitude sacrifices, struggles and setbacks, this Hindi biographical drama does justice to carrying the legacy of an iconic sportswoman.

Shabaash Mithu (Netflix)

In a string of Hindi biographical sports films starring Taapsee Pannu, Shabaash Mithu is an ode to Mithali Raj, the former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team. Cheer for the inspiring woman who led Team India to the finals of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Saand Ki Aankh (Zee5)

Another Hindi biographical drama that hit’s the bullseye, Saand Ki Aankh proves that victory has no age. There’s no stopping Chandro and Prakashi Tomar (Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu), two sisters who have found their targets later in life than expected.

Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Make sure your laces are tied for this Hindi sports drama! Taapsee Pannu dashes for excellence as a track and field athlete who must confront countless hurdles as a female runner. Watch her conquer all as she runs toward freedom!

Irudhi Suttru / Saala Khadoos (Amazon Prime Video)

Filmed in both Hindi and Tamil, this sports drama proves that female empowerment had no boundaries. Starring Ritika Singh and R. Madhavan, meet the fierce fighter who isn’t afraid to throw punches both in and out of the ring.

Panga (Rent or buy on Youtube)

As tough of a sport as Kabbadi might be, one woman’s drive to win will prove she’s tougher. Kangana Ranaut headlines this Hindi sports drama that follows the many roles female athletes take on while also fighting to pursue their sporting passions.

