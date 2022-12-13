fbpx
Entertainment

Golden Globes: India’s RRR lands two nominations

RRR received Golden Globes nominations in the category of Best Picture (Non-English) and Best Original Score

By IANS
S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama RRR has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Picture, Non-English Language, category and it is up against serious competition: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and Decision to Leave, the South Korean romantic mystery that won for its celebrated helmer, Park Chan-wook, the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

For RRR, it is the penultimate shot at the Oscars, where it is being billed as a potential award-winner either for Rajamouli in the Best Director category, or for the movie in the Best Foreign Film section.

The chart-topping RRR song, Naatu Naatu (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), is in contention for the trophy in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture, category as well, up against Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick; Lady Gaga, BloodPop), and Rihanna’s haunting anthem for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverLift Me Up.


If Naatu Naatu gets the final nod, then the trophy will be lifted by music composer M.M. Keeravani as well as playback singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Keeravani won the award for the Best Original Score on Sunday at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, where Rajamouli was the runner-up for the Best Director prize. The creator of blockbusters, incidentally, was named Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. With RRR’s Golden Globes nomination, the honours are just piling up for the Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt Film.

In Australia, the film was a huge success. According to Screen Australia RRR opened on 209 screens Australia wide in the last week of March, and made more than $2.4 million in its opening weekend. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that RRR’s overall collection grossed a whisker under $3.6 million, making it one of the biggest box office success ever for an Indian film locally.

Variety, meanwhile, reports that The Banshees of Inisherin, a darkly comic story of a shattered friendship set against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, led the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes. It scored eight nods, including best picture in the musical or comedy genre, as well as for Martin McDonagh’s directing and screenplay.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, an innovative sci-fi fable that unfolds across a multiverse, according to Variety, followed close behind with six nominations. The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical examination of his childhood; Babylon, a Rabelaisian look at Hollywood’s silent era; and Elvis, a biopic of the rock legend, each had five nominations.

A few years ago, nominations for the Globes were seen as a key marker of awards season — a sign of who was up and who was down in the hunt for Oscars and other trophies, notes Variety.

A steady stream of scandals and celebrity defections has muted that impact, so it’s unclear how seriously Hollywood and its cottage industry of awards prognosticators and strategists will take Monday’s announcement.

A shot from the film Elvis (Source: IMDB)

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes separate comedies and musicals from dramas, allowing the group to broaden its list of honorees. Dramas up for best picture include The Fabelmans and Elvis (not listed as a musical despite containing nearly two-hours worth of music), as well as Tar, an indie about sexual harassment in classical music.

Variety adds there was also room for two blockbusters that theatre owners hope can rescue the embattled exhibition business — Top Gun: Maverick, the year’s biggest hit, and Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens on Friday, carrying with it enormous trade expectations.

Read More: All That Breathes wins APSA award

IANS
IANS

