WATCH: Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ featuring Jason Derulo

After his catchy single ‘Young Shahrukh’ made it to everyone’s lockdown playlist last year, Canadian rapper-producer Tesher is back with an exciting new collaboration on his hit song ‘Jalebi Baby’. The newly released music video features rap verses from fabulous American singer Jason Derulo.

In the video, Bollywood meets Hollywood and the musical duo are seen working in a restaurant trying to woo a desi beauty by serenading her! The much-hyped music video garnered 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Twitter fans were also quick to appreciate the video and share their views about Tesher and Derulo’s collaboration!

@TesherMusic and @jasonderulo doing Bhangra at the end….. to die for 😭😍🙏🏼 — vydehgipillay (@vydehgipillay) July 13, 2021

seeing small south asian artists like tesher start to make it big makes me so happy bc they’re giving the next generation of south asian kids the representation i craved growing up — arjita das (@arjitaadas) July 13, 2021

