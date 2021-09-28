WATCH: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran discuss season 2

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Among many other exciting announcements on Tudum (Netflix’s three-hour video showcase) earlier this week was the unveiling of season 2 of Bridgerton, giving fans their first glimpse of Simone Ashley as the feisty Kate Sharma.

In this extended panel, members of the Bridgerton cast – Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey (who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton), and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) – come together to spill the deets from behind the scenes of season 2.

“We spent a lot of time together,” giggles Bailey, to which Ashley cheekily responds, “The best of friends!”

In the upcoming second series, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s love life comes under the spotlight, first vying for Edwina before beginning a passionate romance with Kate. The casting of Simone Ashley (of Sex Education fame) made waves upon announcement, with many praising the inclusion of an Indian-origin character, but raising doubts about needing to change the character’s name from Kate Sheffield to Kate Sharma.

Still, what can fans expect from the new season? What do the actresses describe as ‘the Sharma household dynamic’? Listen in to find out!

READ ALSO: Indian-origin actress Simone Ashley joins Bridgerton – here’s why it matters

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup