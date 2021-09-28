fbpx
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
WATCH: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran discuss season 2

The Indian-origin actresses are set to play Kate and Edwina Sharma in the upcoming season.

By Indian Link
Source: YouTube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Among many other exciting announcements on Tudum (Netflix’s three-hour video showcase) earlier this week was the unveiling of season 2 of Bridgerton, giving fans their first glimpse of Simone Ashley as the feisty Kate Sharma.

In this extended panel, members of the Bridgerton cast – Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey (who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton), and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) – come together to spill the deets from behind the scenes of season 2.

“We spent a lot of time together,” giggles Bailey, to which Ashley cheekily responds, “The best of friends!”

In the upcoming second series, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s love life comes under the spotlight, first vying for Edwina before beginning a passionate romance with Kate. The casting of Simone Ashley (of Sex Education fame) made waves upon announcement, with many praising the inclusion of an Indian-origin character, but raising doubts about needing to change the character’s name from Kate Sheffield to Kate Sharma.

Still, what can fans expect from the new season? What do the actresses describe as ‘the Sharma household dynamic’? Listen in to find out!

READ ALSO: Indian-origin actress Simone Ashley joins Bridgerton – here’s why it matters

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

