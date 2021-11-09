WATCH: ‘Bollywood star’ Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel’s Eternals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eternals, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s origin story tells us that 7,000 years ago, when Deviants (monstrous creatures resembling Groot-like dinosaurs), traumatised humans on Earth, and the celestial Arishem sent 10 Eternals, an order of divinities, from the planet Olympia to protect the humans.

Over the millennia, the 10 Eternals including Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani, had protected humans from the dangers posed by the creatures, but were not allowed to interfere in the development of the human population.

In the clip above, you can see Nanjiani has been living undercover as a ‘Bollywood superstar’ on Earth. The background music in the video is in English, but the costumes and set hint towards the typical grand Bollywood dance set.

In the scene, we see that Kingo has become quite comfortable and enjoys living this ‘fake’ life; all-inclusive with an extremely loyal director friend who’s been casting Kingo in films for the last 50 years.

But with the reappearance of the Deviants and other strange occurrences, the Eternals are forced to reassemble, and soon old relationships, tensions, and grievances flare up.

Have you watched Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel’s new release Eternals? What did you think? Tell us in the comments.

READ ALSO: Review: MGR Magan (Disney+ Hotstar)