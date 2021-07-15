WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The legendary A.R Rahman and the rising singer Ananya Birla have launched ‘Hindustani Way’, the most awaited song aimed at cheering on all Indian players participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020. This song is sure to bring out the patriot within you!

Not many music videos have the power to tear you up, but this one sure does. ‘Hindustani Way’ has a fun optimistic beat garnering a sense of community, it’s also guaranteed to leave you filled to the brim with pride for your fellow Indian representatives.

