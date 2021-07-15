fbpx
Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeEntertainmentGlobal
EntertainmentGlobal

WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

By Indian Link
0
A. R. Rahman & Ananya Birla in Hindustani Way
A. R. Rahman & Ananya Birla in Hindustani Way. Source: Instagram

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

The legendary A.R Rahman and the rising singer Ananya Birla have launched ‘Hindustani Way’, the most awaited song aimed at cheering on all Indian players participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020. This song is sure to bring out the patriot within you!

Not many music videos have the power to tear you up, but this one sure does. ‘Hindustani Way’ has a fun optimistic beat garnering a sense of community, it’s also guaranteed to leave you filled to the brim with pride for your fellow Indian representatives.

 

WATCH ALSO: WATCH: Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ featuring Jason Derulo

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article3 ‘killer’ books to read this weekend
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

A. R. Rahman & Ananya Birla in Hindustani Way

WATCH: The official cheer song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Link - 0
  The legendary A.R Rahman and the rising singer Ananya Birla have launched ‘Hindustani Way’, the most awaited song aimed at cheering on all Indian...
aravind adiga amnesty

3 ‘killer’ books to read this weekend

Chitra Sudarshan - 0
  We present to you, three books that have something to do with ‘killing’ - one way or another! Amnesty by Aravind Adiga Aravind Adiga’s new novel,...
Coal mining in India

India’s dilemma on restricting coal use while supporting millions depending on...

Indian Link - 0
  India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and its transition to a low-carbon economy is crucial to meeting the goals of the...
Bollywood Veterans

Bollywood veterans on a comeback spree

Indian Link - 0
  Lately, quite a few veterans have left an impact in Hindi films, proving to naysayers that age is really just a number. Be it Neena...
child playing

Childcare gap-fee waived for NSW families during lockdown

Indian Link - 0
  With NSW’s lockdown extended till 30 July, the Morrison Government has now announced additional support for families in COVID-affected areas. Gap-fees for childcare services...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020