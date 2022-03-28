fbpx
Twitter reacts to Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2

Source: IMDb
*This may contain spoilers for season 2 of Bridgerton*

The much-awaited second season of Bridgerton finally hit screens last week and already, many have powered through the eight available episodes. (Can you blame them?)

This second season leaves behind the steamy romance of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, and is all about Daphne’s oldest brother, Viscount Anthony. As the man of the household, he’s set his sights on finally taking a wife and pins his hopes on the diamond of the season, Edwina Sharma. Of course, things get complicated with Edwina’s sister Kate in the picture, leading to a delightfully complicated love triangle.

The inclusion of the Sharmas, adapted from the Sheffields in the original novels, received a warm welcome from Bridgerton fans when it was announced last year.

Indian-origin actress Simone Ashley’s portrayal of the fiesty older sister and her chemistry with the Viscount has been winning over fans.

 

Celebrating the ‘Indianness’ of the show

From a haldi ceremony before Edwina’s wedding (with “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” playing in the background, no less) to making elaichi teathere are many little Indian traditions and mannerisms sprinkled through the season, much to the delight of its loyal fans.

 

Still, the season is not without its critics, who have pointed out many inaccuracies.

Back in January 2022, an article in India Today had questioned why the show’s South Asian representation had to be an upper-caste Hindu over, say, a Dalit female lead, and it’s a conversation that’s been making the rounds of social media over the weekend again.

What did you think of the latest season? Tell us in the comments below!

