Twitter reacts to Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2

*This may contain spoilers for season 2 of Bridgerton*

The much-awaited second season of Bridgerton finally hit screens last week and already, many have powered through the eight available episodes. (Can you blame them?)

This second season leaves behind the steamy romance of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, and is all about Daphne’s oldest brother, Viscount Anthony. As the man of the household, he’s set his sights on finally taking a wife and pins his hopes on the diamond of the season, Edwina Sharma. Of course, things get complicated with Edwina’s sister Kate in the picture, leading to a delightfully complicated love triangle.

The inclusion of the Sharmas, adapted from the Sheffields in the original novels, received a warm welcome from Bridgerton fans when it was announced last year.

Indian-origin actress Simone Ashley’s portrayal of the fiesty older sister and her chemistry with the Viscount has been winning over fans.

i respect everyone’s opinions but i will not be listening to any kate sharma slander. you are simply wrong. your opinion is incorrect. — jaz. (@meredilmein) March 27, 2022

My fondest wish post #Bridgerton Season 2 is to see Simone Ashley become as big as Regé-Jean Page got after Season 1. She’s magnetic as Kate Sharma, and I couldn’t have asked for a better performer for one of my favorite characters ever. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨🇵🇦 (@lizziethat) March 20, 2022

no but imagine being an indian girl growing up in india and having to raise your sisters up to the coloniser’s standard so she can have a secure future.. bless kate sharma for real — 애슬 | IRENE DAY | 16,1k (@arcanus_ym) March 26, 2022

literally me every time anthony and kate look at each other: #Kanthony #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/kY6rWr8swK — trix (@hailzupstead) March 27, 2022

Celebrating the ‘Indianness’ of the show

From a haldi ceremony before Edwina’s wedding (with “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” playing in the background, no less) to making elaichi tea, there are many little Indian traditions and mannerisms sprinkled through the season, much to the delight of its loyal fans.

The Indian fabrics, weaves and karigari used for the Sharma family outfits was brilliant . The jewel rich tones, extensive beadwork, use of brocade & damask, Kate’s cotton chikan nightwears was spot on!! The jewellery Kate & Edwina wore were Indian influenced too.#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ndWQsESNSi — Divisha (@abooktrotter) March 26, 2022

Kate uses a heavier Indian accent when she talks to Edwina than when she talks to people outside the family, where she speaks with a clipped British accent. It’s a subtle bit of code-switching, but considering how BRIDGERTON doesn’t know how to talk about race, it’s appreciated — Diep Tran (@diepthought) March 27, 2022

The fact that one of the Bridgerton writers was of Indian decent and pitched to have the Sharma’s and all the other life-affirming incredible things – the haldi ceremony, Kate’s love of chai, hair oil etc – just shows how damn important it is to have a diverse creative team tbh — Sim (@SimKSandhu) March 27, 2022

im genuinely so emo seeing darker skinned british indian women being lead actresses in a big period drama like Bridgerton. despite being a big part of the uk population, indian ppl r barely represented on british tv at all. the actresses r stunning, i hope the world sees that🥰 pic.twitter.com/7ocQ1ZsFfQ — zazz₇ 💜 (@TanniesOwnMe) March 26, 2022

One of my favorite shots in s2 of #Bridgerton, so far, has to be when Anthony and Kate’s pinky fingers don’t touch. It can be seen as an allusion to a South Indian custom in weddings when a couple link pinky fingers and walk around the fire to become officially wed #bridgerton2 pic.twitter.com/1UU3JmVqwM — karm is currently obsessing over birdgerton ✨ (@karmeeleon) March 26, 2022

I love how Bridgerton adds subtle references to Indian culture, like Kate’s Banarasi shawl, the little nicknames, the tel scene where Kate rubs lol in Edwina’s hair. My desi heart is glowing 💗 — Aparna Verma || read THE BOY WITH FIRE (@Spirited_Gal) March 27, 2022

I’m living for the subtle shade Kate Sharma throws on how bad English tea is compared to Indian chai. #Bridgerton — Tejal Patel (@tejalkpatel) March 26, 2022

Still, the season is not without its critics, who have pointed out many inaccuracies.

It’s difficult to pick a favourite clumsy Indian reference on Bridgerton 2, but mine’s gotta be Edwina asking Anthony if he has read “Guhleeeb”. pic.twitter.com/XJYjX8OwM0 — Amaal Akhtar (@begumakhwrote) March 27, 2022

the Indian people in bridgerton

-last name sharma

-speak marathi

-call their dad “appa” — isha (@IshaWrites) March 25, 2022

Unclear why the Indian family in Bridgerton Season Two have British accents when they’re from …Bombay. — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) March 27, 2022

So #bridgertonS2 casts two South Asian women in major roles, gives their characters the last name Sharma, they supposedly speak Marathi and Hindustani but they call their father ‘appa,’ and the older sis calls the younger one ‘bon.’ Confused much? #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/668uGsM4uN — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) March 26, 2022

As far as I know there is no language ‘Hindustani’ or an instrument ‘maruli’. There is Hindi & murali (flute) of course. I wonder if creators of @bridgerton shouldn’t have at least done some research & checked the correct terms before introducing brown characters in #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/XOBLD467lY — Prof. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) March 25, 2022

Did they actually say Edwina speaks Hindustani ? 😂😩 #bridgerton — ✨manifesting leaving pakistan✨ (@thatfeministfrn) March 25, 2022

Back in January 2022, an article in India Today had questioned why the show’s South Asian representation had to be an upper-caste Hindu over, say, a Dalit female lead, and it’s a conversation that’s been making the rounds of social media over the weekend again.

The bigger problem is not that in #Bridgerton Kate Sharma is upper caste but that it’s 2021 and there still aren’t a range of SA characters from all castes. Let’s focus on remedying that instead of just poisoning the joy we feel at a dark-skinned SA girl getting to play Kate. — Tamanna #BLM (@swingandswirl) February 16, 2021

The work is constant and never-ending. It is important and timely and we can always do better. But it is not a betrayal when rather than despairing of how far we have to go to take a minute to marvel at just how far we’ve come. — Tamanna #BLM (@swingandswirl) February 16, 2021

What did you think of the latest season? Tell us in the comments below!

