Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Netflix’s newest original series Squid Game, a Korean psych-thriller, is quickly becoming its most top grossing show EVER released.

If you haven’t already binge-watched it, Squid Game is a nitty-gritty nine-episode series, quite violent, but manages to keep you hooked with its sensational plot and cast. Which brings us to one of the only non-Korean actors in the Squid Game cast, a Pakistani immigrant named Abdul Ali, played by Indian-origin actor Anupam Tripathi.

In the show, Ali is desperate to earn a future not just for his wife and child in Seoul, but also for the rest of his family back home in Pakistan. So, the poor chap volunteers to join the twisted Squid Game.

Tripathi is a rare South Asian presence not just on the show, but the entire Korean TV industry. Nevertheless, he has truly made his mark, since Twitter can’t stop talking about how Ali is the best character on the show. Take a look!

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

Just finished squid game and I’m so emotional, my guy Ali you were the best 😭 #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/KBhUTiaSCA — mint_choco_moa (@MoaChoco) September 28, 2021

Today’s second brown skin character OTD is: ali abdul from squid game! player 199, he is very kind hearted! pic.twitter.com/89MphvObRu — brown skinned chara. OTD (@sunkissedOTD) September 27, 2021

“Not all men”

You are right, Ali Abdul from Squid Game would never — Evil Lesbian✨ (@alcachokes) September 24, 2021

READ ALSO: Twitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food

i just finished the squid game and all i’m gonna say is ali deserved the world 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Y8TKpeemP — sara (@saraa_oz) September 20, 2021

in this world full of sangwoo, be ali 😫😫 #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/bSk6FwcLgK — M M (@themarkm_) September 21, 2021

The way @TXT_members know about Pakistan’s existence now because of squid game T^T Ali pulled through for all of us pic.twitter.com/aDo4YWzHH6 — ✙ Ali fanacc ⁷ (@inlove_jmn) September 26, 2021



READ ALSO: 10 tweets that sum up lockdown life

All love for Ali and to the talented actor behind it, Anupam Tripathi#SquidGame https://t.co/XyMUpOMRxc pic.twitter.com/CY0bVswJTQ — Yeonseol || ia 💤 (@hyeseonshine_) September 20, 2021

ali abdul was hands down the best character in squid game he was so wholesome and he was so kind

pic.twitter.com/3NZtsPwOB2 — mina’s gf (real) (@magicsooya) September 21, 2021

The most unproblematic and best character of Squid Game is Ali, he’s one of the most human and innocent characters in the history of kdrama. He deserved the world ❤#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uGFQSgQAnQ — Mehnaj (@Mehnajtabassum_) September 23, 2021

SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER!

This guy death has to be one of the most painful death on TV. And I thought Nairobi death in Moneyheist was devastating but her death has nothing on Ali death in #SquidGame . I don’t even know which was more painful, his death or the Betrayal. pic.twitter.com/7xa5AHGauU — Abel (@abel_kingg) September 29, 2021

What did you think of the Squid Game? Did Ali get what he deserved? Tell us in the comments!

READ ALSO: Social media reacts to the MasterChef 13 finale

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup