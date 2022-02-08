fbpx
EntertainmentGlobal

‘The Tourist’ role is game-changer for actor Kabir Singh

By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
kabir singh in the tourist
Photo credit: Sally Flegg
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

Travel, they say, can change your life. Psychologists have now actually confirmed this, by showing that it leads to increased self-concept clarity. This was certainly true in popular mystery thriller The Tourist (Netflix) in which the lead character, the tourist (actor Jamie Dornan), finds himself in outback Australia suffering amnesia.

For Sydney actor Kabir Singh, the series has brought self-concept clarity in real life.

Although his was but a small role, Kabir says it was pivotal, and in more ways than one.

At one point early in the series, you’re transported to a bustling Indian bazaar. You go past overcrowded shops, film posters, vegetable hawkers, raidis (open carts), sari-clad women, even a cow crossing the street lazily, before you get to Kabir’s character, a taxi stand operator.

Where in India, you want to know.

“Adelaide Jail, actually,” Kabir reveals, laughing. “Took them four days to construct the set! Which surprised me, given it was but a small role.”

READ ALSO: ‘Afghan’ cameleers: “The unsung pioneers of Australia’s inland”

Involving a whole range of characters – African, Middle Eastern, Indian, Greek, Indigenous – The Tourist is refreshing in its diverse appeal.

“For me it is particularly significant, as I’m finally treated and respected as an actor,” Kabir notes.

The role came fourteen years after he first started out, fresh from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Of course he hasn’t exactly been idle in the interim, even picking up two AACTA nominations (for independent films One Less God and Aiyai: Wrathful Soul).

But the big breaks refused to come. With The Tourist, though, things are finally beginning to look up.

The 30-year-old was drawn to acting as a young child growing up in Delhi. A primary student at DPS, he took to the stage instinctively, perhaps influenced by his mum Lucky Singh, herself an actor and model. He finished school in Sydney with Drama as a Year 12 subject, and knew he wanted to be an actor.

“Sure, I was discouraged, urged to take on a ‘real’ job. But for me there only was a Plan A. I’m an all-in kind of guy, no room for Plans B, C or D!”

Photo credit: Adam Singer

READ ALSO: “Never thought I’d hear that C word”: Srividya battles ovarian cancer

Two years ago, he fell seriously ill with a rare blood disorder Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), spending five months in hospital.

“It caused a major shift in my life. I’ve recovered now, but have to go in for monthly blood tests.”

Through chemo, as he reassessed his priorities, he decided to give up on acting.

“So much rejection and unhappiness, it’s not worth it, I said to myself.  You’re never treated with the respect you deserve.”

Following a diagnosis of depression, Plan B came into the picture.

“Finding myself in a deep dark hole one day, I got a craving for mum’s jeera aloo jaffles. My roommate went out and got a sandwich grill off Marketplace for $10, and we made jeera aloo jaffles. They were so good I thought I should be selling them!”

Shortly thereafter, he had bought a food truck and his side business Pocket Rocketz was born. It helped that he had worked as a chef.

As he drove around to community hotspots in Sydney, he began to see success.

With significant improvement in his own mental health, he became passionate about talking to other young people about it, particularly in his own community where it is still a taboo of sorts.

“I figured that I must return to acting, as this can be my platform to speak about mental health.”

READ ALSO: Bottled Up: creating conversations around men’s mental health

kabir singh
Photo credit: Sally Flegg

To lift himself up from the feelings of insecurity, he charted out a strategy.

“At audition, my attitude was, I don’t care if I get the role or not. These 15 minutes of audition are what I have control over. I’ll do my best, and then I’ll let it go.”

It worked.

“I got ad after ad – for Blue Bet, Hard Yakka, American Express, brands keen to make Australia look like Australia by casting diverse characters.”

He scored the lead role in multicultural project The Abandoned.

He was at work on it when he got the audition and subsequent callbacks for The Tourist.

Meanwhile, Bollywood has come calling too. While some of the projects there are currently on hold due to COVID, all he’ll reveal is some select names – Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“You’ll see me in something soon,” he smiles.

READ ALSO: Hungry, fighting, passionate: ‘Five Bedrooms’ actor Roy Joseph

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy is it okay to bend the rules?
Next articleWACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

love is blind south asian contestants

Season 2 of ‘Love is Blind’ to feature four South Asian...

Indian Link - 0
  Ahead of its global release on 11 February, Netflix has unveiled the cast of its latest season of Love is Blind – and it...
hsc 2021

HSC 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Dhruv Hariharan ATAR: 99.95 Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths Extension 1, Maths Extension 2, English Advanced, German School: Knox Grammar School, Sydney Results/Special...
sace 2021

SACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests   Name: Hussain Hardwarewala ATAR: 98.15 Subjects: Chemistry, Mathematical Methods, Psychology, Integrated Learning, General English, Research Project, Music Solo Performance, Music...
Gurbani Minhas (left) and Abhinav Rajan (right). (Images supplied)

VCE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talks COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Gurbani Minhas ATAR: 97.65 Subjects: Mathematical Methods, Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Latin, Chinese Second Language. School: Penleigh...

REVIEW: The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  'The Great Indian Murder', a nine-episode series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is an adaptation of the book - Six Suspects, authored by the former...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020