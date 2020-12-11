fbpx
Friday, December 11, 2020
Home Entertainment Global
EntertainmentGlobal

The Indian links in new Aussie film ‘The Furnace’

Set in the Gold Rush of the 1890s, check this film out for its lead star David Wenham, Indian origin actor Kaushik Das - as well as its dialogues in some familiar languages.

Vish Chilumkurti
By Vish Chilumkurti
0
Poster the furnace

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

With temperatures expected to soar beyond forty degree Celsius this summer, it is quite apt that the only Australian feature film to make it to the Venice Film Festival in 2020 is a period drama called The Furnace.

- Advertisement -

Roderick MacKay’s directorial debut was inspired in many ways by an untold chapter of the Australian colonial history about the Gold Rush. Himself a son of immigrant parents, MacKay tells a moving story about the migrant cameleers from Afghanistan, India and Persia, who worked in transportation of materials as the job of nation-building raged on.

The plot revolves around a young Afghan cameleer (Ahmed Malek) who partners with a bushman (David Wenham) who is on the run with two Crown marked gold bars with overzealous police in hot pursuit. Their goal is to outwit the police and reach a furnace in a secret location so that the gold can be melted down, removing the mark of the Crown to be claimed as booty for their perilous travails.

The Furnace boasts of an international star cast with powerful performances from Ahmed Malek, David Wenham, Jay Ryan, Erik Thomson, Baykali Ganambarr, Trevor Jamieson, Osamah Sami, Goran D Kleut, Samson Coulter, Mansoor Noor, Steve McCall, Amanda Ma, Gary Young, Sean Choolbura, David Motearefi, Mahesh Jadu, Dayal Singh and Brisbane-based Australian Indian actor Kaushik Das.

There is an additive heart-warming narrative about unique bonds formed with local Aboriginal people.

READ ALSO: David Wenham: Two more films with Indian links after Force of Destiny

Furnace Still with actors Kaushik Das, Ahmad Malek, Baykali Ganambarr
A still from the film with actors Kaushik Das, Ahmad Malek, and Baykali Ganambarr. Credit: Megan Lewis.

Interestingly, this film is not only a historical Western subgenre but also experiments with multiple language forms in addition to English. The voicing of dialogues in Pashto, Punjabi, Cantonese and the Badimaya, an Indigenous Australian language, is sure to touch a chord with both international and local viewers.  The quality of the subtitling and other cinematographic features is excellent.

For history and language buffs, Badimaya is known as a “sleeping language” as the last speaker of Badimaya language passed-away in 2018 before the completion of the film.

The Indian links are the three Punjabi characters with one Hindu and two Sikhs who play pivotal and memorable roles in the film. Kaushik Das who plays a role of a Sikh cameleer had to work hard on his Punjabi accent being from West Bengal originally. Speaking to Indian Link, Das said, “This movie is a game changer in how the Indian, Punjabi and Sikh community will be viewed by future Australian generations.”

Filming in the forty degree plus heat in Western Australia, he added, also toughened him both physically and emotionally.

This film has received rave reviews from movie critics around the world after much acclaim in the prestigious Venice Film Festival earlier this year. The success of this film at the international stage is a very positive outcome for Australian cinema.

Speaking to Indian Link, director Roderick MacKay sounded confident that this film will cause a sea of change in how history is taught in Australian schools. He also gave credit to Geoffrey Bolton, Western Australia’s most prominent historian, for inspiring him to think about this project, and to Hanifa Deen, writer of Ali Abdul v The King, for her research.

After capturing the viewers’ imagination and critics’ attention in Western Australia and Venice, The Furnace released across Australia on 10 December.

The Furnace has been described as an unlikely hero’s tale navigating greed and the search for identity in a new land. Even though the film portrays a fictional account of men chasing their dreams of fortune, it is very relevant today where many overseas migrants come to Australia in search of a better life. A must watch for those curious about the history of Australia.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWalmart to export $10Bn India-made goods each year by 2027
Vish Chilumkurti
Vish Chilumkurti
Freelance Columnist, Incorrigible Time Traveller and a Failed Cook.

Related Articles

Global

Dimple Kapadia was important for ‘Tenet’: Christopher Nolan

Indian Link - 0
  Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan says he did not just want to come and shoot in India, but bring out the true essence by having...
Read more

‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ nominated at Intl Emmys

Indian Link - 0
Indian web shows Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please! have scored nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots...
Read more
Global

Writer Shailja Kejriwal, a jury member for the 2020 Emmys

Indian Link - 0
Writer-producer Shailja Kejriwal says serving as a juror for the International Emmy Awards in the Covid-19 era was an interesting experience, with the virtual...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Poster the furnace

The Indian links in new Aussie film ‘The Furnace’

Vish Chilumkurti - 0
  With temperatures expected to soar beyond forty degree Celsius this summer, it is quite apt that the only Australian feature film to make it...

Walmart to export $10Bn India-made goods each year by 2027

Indian Link - 0
  Walmart on Thursday announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. In a statement, Walmart...
gynaecologist vector image

Pap smear: everything you need to know

Indian Link - 0
  Despite being the second most common cancer in women between the age group of 15 and 44 years of age, the awareness towards cervical...
herbal tea kadha

Consuming too much ‘kadha’ may have side effects

Indian Link - 0
  During the pandemic, a popular preventative measure against cough and sniffles have been homemade concoctions. Also called kadha, Indian mums everywhere swear by these good...
bira 91 india

India’s Bira 91 scores big at European Beer Challenge 2020

Indian Link - 0
  Indian beer brand Bira 91 has won five medals across categories at the European Beer Challenge 2020. The Bira 91 Indian Pale, an ode to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020