fbpx
Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeEntertainmentGlobal
EntertainmentGlobal

Game show ‘The Activist’ with PC turned into documentary after facing flak

Hosted by Priyanka Chopra 'The Activist' series, now shifting to a documentary format pits activists against each other for social media approval, is getting slammed by Twitter and critics.

By Indian Link
0
Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough hosting documentary ‘The Activist’. Source: Twitter
Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough hosting documentary ‘The Activist’. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

After becoming a target of online criticism, series ‘The Activist’, which features Indian actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas among many others is being reconfigured and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series.

Although footage for the original incarnation of the series had already been shot, this version of ‘The Activist’ will be entirely new, with filming expected to begin from scratch, reports variety.com.

The show, originally set to premiere as a series on October 22, had faced serious heat since Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka were announced as hosts late last week.

Social media users and opinion writers had laid into the competitive nature of a show meant to celebrate and encourage activism, among other concerns.

In a joint statement, network CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation announced the format switch, saying: “‘The Activist’ was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.

“As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced).”

It added: “t will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

The joint statement concludes by saying that the activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet.

“We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”

Global Citizen released its own separate statement that included an apology.

“Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community a” we got it wrong,” the philanthropic org said.

“It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world.”

The concept for ‘The Activist’ had been announced in May but, with no celebrity names attached, drew almost no notice at the time.

The details about the show hadn’t changed when the hosts were announced last week, but this time, it got the spotlight with the competitive aspect provoking ire and accusations that the use of social media metrics in judging the winners amounted to a celebration of “click-tivism”.

The format for the series had six activists representing three causes — health, education and environment — completing challenges to raise awareness about those issues during the initial four episodes.

For the fifth and final episode, three of the six activists were to have been chosen (one representing each area) to go to the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October and meet with world leaders to personally press their causes.

Performances from well-known musicians also would have figured into the climactic episode.

The documentary version is expected to focus on the same activists but without the “challenges” or evaluations.

Representatives for the network and producing entities declined to address creative aspects of the show’s reconfiguration, indicating that practical matters of restarting production with a more straight-forward documentary concept would be addressed after the initial word gets out that critics of ‘The Activist’ have been heard.

Hough had already addressed the show’s growing legion of detractors, posting a four-part message to her Instagram account.

IANS

READ ALSO: REVIEW: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRohit Sharma an obvious choice as captain after Virat Kohli
Next articleJhm: Santorini in her sights
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

It’s modak time as we celebrate Ganesha

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  “I’m going to burp 21 times,” I would declare to my Ajji, after eating her mouth-watering modaks. Sweetmeat dumplings made with rice flour and some...
virat kohli

Captaincy comes with its own set of challenges

Indian Link - 0
  Captaincy! The word itself is so powerful that it can prompt anyone to have an opinion - either for or against it. And when...
Baby Hanuman, Ganesha and Krishna cartoons. Source: Twitter

Play-based experiences to teach your kids about your cultural festival

Neha Jain - 0
  When you think about celebrating festivals, what is the fondest memory that comes to your mind immediately? For me, it’s definitely the fun, frolic and...
LYN INNES

From an Indian Palace to the Outback: The Last Prince of...

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  The Last Prince of Bengal is the intriguing true story of one of India’s most powerful royal families. It’s a fascinating tale about Nawab...
jessie hillel jhm

Jhm: Santorini in her sights

Rhea L Nath - 0
  For her parents’ 25th anniversary last year, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Jhm wanted to gift them something special, but her hands were tied with the state’s...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020