Game show ‘The Activist’ with PC turned into documentary after facing flak

After becoming a target of online criticism, series ‘The Activist’, which features Indian actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas among many others is being reconfigured and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series.

This is not a good idea. Lmao. This is a terrible idea https://t.co/DTNAGGS0yB — Supernova Momma (She/Her) (@SupernovaMomma) September 9, 2021

Although footage for the original incarnation of the series had already been shot, this version of ‘The Activist’ will be entirely new, with filming expected to begin from scratch, reports variety.com.

The show, originally set to premiere as a series on October 22, had faced serious heat since Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka were announced as hosts late last week.

Social media users and opinion writers had laid into the competitive nature of a show meant to celebrate and encourage activism, among other concerns.

Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021

In a joint statement, network CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation announced the format switch, saying: “‘The Activist’ was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.

“As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced).”

It added: “t will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

The 1st contestant of #TheActivist show is… a CEO. One of the awards this show offers is a chance to speak to world leaders at G20… but the 1st contestant already got to testify to congress just 2 days ago. This show is to pat the backs of elites, not uplift true activism. https://t.co/w2U9nqc61d pic.twitter.com/cfpLLOymP5 — Vishal P. Singh (They/He) (@VPS_Reports) September 11, 2021

The joint statement concludes by saying that the activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet.

“We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”

Global Citizen released its own separate statement that included an apology.

“Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community a” we got it wrong,” the philanthropic org said.

“It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world.”

The concept for ‘The Activist’ had been announced in May but, with no celebrity names attached, drew almost no notice at the time.

The details about the show hadn’t changed when the hosts were announced last week, but this time, it got the spotlight with the competitive aspect provoking ire and accusations that the use of social media metrics in judging the winners amounted to a celebration of “click-tivism”.

Celebrities are so far detached from reality it’s insane #TheActivist pic.twitter.com/oKDAvweFeV — 𝔐𝔦𝔰𝔰 𝔗𝔥𝔦𝔫𝔤 💎🧸 (@Shcrai) September 10, 2021

Very simple: besides host opinions, virtual engagement and social network metrics aka pure #clicktivism in action. So the most palatable & marketable causes will make it to the final. Or those with the most effective bot farms.

Declarations on #TheActivist include concepts like: pic.twitter.com/jaDYTzK3aW — Adriano Pedrana (@adrianopedrana) September 9, 2021

The format for the series had six activists representing three causes — health, education and environment — completing challenges to raise awareness about those issues during the initial four episodes.

For the fifth and final episode, three of the six activists were to have been chosen (one representing each area) to go to the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October and meet with world leaders to personally press their causes.

Performances from well-known musicians also would have figured into the climactic episode.

The documentary version is expected to focus on the same activists but without the “challenges” or evaluations.

Representatives for the network and producing entities declined to address creative aspects of the show’s reconfiguration, indicating that practical matters of restarting production with a more straight-forward documentary concept would be addressed after the initial word gets out that critics of ‘The Activist’ have been heard.

Hough had already addressed the show’s growing legion of detractors, posting a four-part message to her Instagram account.

IANS

