fbpx
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeEntertainmentGlobal
EntertainmentGlobal

Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya get mention ‘In Memoriam’

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Oscar 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya were the Indian film personalities honoured in the “In Memoriam” montage showcased at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, early in the morning of 26 April.

Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman were also among many others that the Academy remembered in the special tribute segment. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett gave a speech with the tribute, which was shown in the form of a video clip and was a homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

Irrfan, who passed away last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, earned global recognition with his work in projects such as The Warrior, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno. He passed away on April 29 last year.

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar, for her work in Sir Richard Attenborough’s much-feted classic of 1982, Gandhi. She won the Oscar jointly with John Mollo. Athaiya was 91 when she passed away at her residence in Mumbai after prolonged illness last year on October 16. Athaiya had also won a BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design for the film.

In 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe keeping.

The 93rd Academy Award, also known as the Oscars, was held from two locations in Los Angeles — Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand were honoured with the Best Actor and Actress award respectively while filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland was named the Best Film. Zhao won Best Director for the film.

IANS

READ ALSO: Why Indian films are popular in Ghana – and have been for decades

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article5 videos that hit the mark on teaching young people about sex
Next articleIndia’s staggering COVID crisis could have been avoided
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Why suspending flights from India should not have been necessary

Mohan Dhall - 0
India is in the grip of the worst effects of the COVID pandemic since the first outbreak began about 17 months ago. In a...
Australian PM Scott Morrison announced travel restrictions and COVID aid for India.

PM bans flights from India and announces medical aid

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Australia has joined Canada, UK, France, and other EU countries in restricting arrivals from India. After the National Cabinet meeting today, Prime Minister Scott...
The Covid Care beds deployed by the Indian Railways. Source: IANS

Railways deploy 2,670 Covid Care beds at railway stations

Indian Link - 0
  The Indian Railways has deployed 2,670 Covid Care beds at nine railway stations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. "Swiftly meeting the state...
pawan luthra the drum

Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

Indian Link - 0
  As India fights a massive wave of new COVID cases, alongside a severe shortage in oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and necessary medicines, it's a...

Australia’s Indian community pitches in for COVID relief

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Australia’s Indian community is stepping up to help COVID-ravaged India in its own way. Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) Alumni Victoria has been first off the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020