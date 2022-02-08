fbpx
Season 2 of ‘Love is Blind’ to feature four South Asian contestants

Ahead of its global release on 11 February, Netflix has unveiled the cast of its latest season of Love is Blind – and it features at least four South Asian contestants.

The much-awaited second season will include Juhie Faheem, Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee, Haseeb Hussain, and Deepti Vempati among the 30 singles hoping to find love on the hit dating show.

Launched in 2020, Love is Blind sends 30 people on speed dates over several weeks in special ‘pods’ where they cannot see the other contestant. Going solely on personality and chemistry, the couples go on blind dates and can only meet in person after a proposal has been made. Over the next month, they get to explore their relationship on a special couple’s retreat and then live together to test their relationship in the real world.

At the end of the experiment, the couples must stand at the altar and decide if they want to go through with the wedding. Like the name suggests, the show is based on the premise of testing whether love can truly be blind.

Here’s what you need to know about the show’s first ever South Asian contestants:

Juhie Faheem

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhie Faheem (@juhie_f)

The 31 year is a clinical therapist in Chicago. She holds a masters degree in clinical psychology from Roosevelt University.

Talking about the second season, Juhie has stated she is “looking for someone with drive, someone who is very kind, and is down to have an adventure.”

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee

33-year-old Chatterjee is a veterinarian and house DJ. In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as “a vet helping humans achieve (self) love and successful through guidance, healing, and accountability.”

Deepti Vempati

deepti vempati
Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the 31 year old data analyst shared a message to her future partner.

“I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life, because my name literally means light,” she wrote.

She is an alumnus of Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business management.

Haseeb Hussain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @haseebhusn

According to his Instagram, Haseeb is a 28-year-old lawyer based in Chicago.

He runs his own law film and interestingly, has an impressive presence on Tiktok where he shares legal advice. (His account has over 300,000 followers)

