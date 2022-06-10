Ms Marvel: bringing South Asian music to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In case you missed it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has its first on-screen Muslim superhero:16-year-old Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel.

Played by newcomer Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan is an aspiring artist working on superhero fan fiction, who becomes a superhero herself when she finds a magical bangle that allows her to harness cosmic energy. (Interestingly, it seems she’s able to channel the trauma of Partition and the spirit of her great-grandmother, who went missing at the time, through the bangle.)

The first episode of this much-awaited series dropped this week and it’s already winning hearts everywhere. Not only does it provide much-needed representation onscreen and in the superhero genre, Ms Marvel puts Kamala’s South Asian heritage front and centre.

From SP Balasubramaniam, AR Rahman and Ahmed Rushdi to Ishq Bector, Raja Kumari, and Ritviz, there are plenty of South Asian artists on the Ms Marvel soundtrack and it looks like audiences couldn’t be happier.

They’re really using some South Indian deep cuts for the Ms. Marvel soundtrack, I love it. — Sachin Pendse (@SachinPendse) June 8, 2022

My sister and i were literally screaming when we heard the music from lingaa in Ms Marvel 😂 — Raashida Elahi (@RaastarR) June 10, 2022

ms marvel was so much fun. the colours to the music to the 60s bollywood song to the tabla to the casual urdu and hindi T_T — vivian dole (@VivianDole_) June 8, 2022

Sorry im not even five mins into ms marvel and im obsessed the music the accents the art — oat milk ass bitch (@dollylama__) June 9, 2022

RIZ AHMED’S SONGS IN MS MARVEL OH MY GOSH IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER — sunnyisshere (@sunnyisshere) June 8, 2022

As if that wasn’t enough, initial reviews for the show have been largely positive, praising the representation of South Asian Americans and Vellani’s acting debut in particular.

Some of the other songs to keep an eye (and ear) out for in Ms Marvel is “Rozi”, rapped entirely in Urdu by are Pakistani hip-hop artist Eva B and “Disco Gully” by Angus Campbell, Kully Bhamra, and Ishq Bector (of 2008’s “Aye Hip Hopper” fame). And it’s only episode one!

Ms Marvel streams weekly on Disney+. Will you be tuning in?

