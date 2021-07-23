6 reality competition shows to check out this lockdown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Any chance you’re missing the thrill of skills-based competition shows like MasterChef this lockdown? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From interior design and make-up to photography and rapping, here are some of the best reality competitions shows to stream this month. Don’t forget to let us know your favourites in the comments!

Making The Cut (Amazon Prime)

Were you a Project Runway nut? Designer Tim Gunn and supermodel Heidi Klum are back with this new show, on the hunt for the next big global fashion brand. The second season released earlier this month, and so far, the show has roped in some massive names in the fashion industry like Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Nicole Richie, and Chiara Ferragni.

PS: The second season features Dushyant Asthana, an LA-based designer from Jaipur.

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

Released in 2020, this show is an addictive watch. Starring popular rappers Cardi B, TI, and Chance The Rapper, it’s a competition to discover the next big rap superstar. Competitors are thrown challenges with rap battles, collaborations, music videos, and even original songs to prove they’re the best of the best. If you enjoy hip-hop and rap, this is definitely the show for you.

Interior Design Masters (Netflix)

This UK-based show tasks wannabe interior designers with no formal qualifications with renovating rooms for real clients across the country. The grand prize? A commercial contract to design a bar at one of London’s premiere hotels.

Watch these amateur interior designers channel their DIY-skills to create some intriguing decorations. Be warned, it’s not always well-designed, but it’s always fun to watch.

Master of Photography (Foxtel)

The show’s first season came out back in 2016, but it’s still a hidden gem to re-discover. Judged by renowned photographers like Oliviero Toscani, the show tests 12 contestants with challenges like photographing animals, capturing rush-hour traffic, and some beautiful European landscapes. The prize? The title of Best New European Photographer, 150,000 Euros, and the chance to showcase their winning photo in a prestigious museum.

Glow Up (Netflix)

Are you interested in all things make-up related? Then you’re bound to love this one, which is dedicated to discovering Britain’s next big make-up star. With interesting challenges like creating their own easy make-up challenge to go viral, working with prosthetics, and doing the make-up for the models of London Fashion Week, the visual appeal and creativity displayed is bound to capture many audiences.

The Great Pottery Throw Down (Foxtel)

Maybe pottery is more your thing? In that case, this BBC show is likely to the one for you. Contestants come from all over the UK to try their hand at creating cookware, fruit bowls, and even handmade bricks to impress the judges with their skills. It’s fun, colorful, and enthralling to watch the creative process and the beautiful final products.

