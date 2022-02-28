‘Love is Blind’ 2: Twitter reacts to Deepti and Shake in season finale

Reading Time: 3 minutes

*Contains spoilers for the finale of Love is Blind season 2*

After a bumpy, confusing ride from the dating pods to the altar, fans of Netflix’s hit blind dating show finally know the end results of the five engagements. On 25 February, an hour long finale revealed how many couples actually said ‘I do’.

In particular, many viewers were invested in the relationship between well-meaning Deepti Vempati and seemingly superficial Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee.

For weeks, many were left scratching their heads after Shake described Deepti as his “best friend” but spent numerous occasions questioning their compatibility. He was especially vocal about the lack of an electric physical attraction and at one point, he compared being with her to being with his aunt. Yikes!

All this drama followed a deep emotional connection built in the dating pods, where Shake and Deepti bonded over their shared culture as Indian-Americans. Many viewers couldn’t help but cringe when Shake followed this by sharing his doubts with everyone but his own fiancé.

A particularly powerful moment from this season of Love is Blind came from a conversation between Shake and his mother, who told him in no uncertain terms: “(Deepti) could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less.”

My one wish for the Love is Blind finale is for Deeps to say no and for Shake’s mom to stand up and applaud. #LoveIsBlind — Madeline Christensen (@Madz780) February 24, 2022

i didn’t expect to be watching love is blind crying at shake’s mom telling him straight up that deeps deserves the very best 😭 but here I am — ☾⋆ ☁︎ (@__queenofcups) February 27, 2022

So did the couple make it down the altar? Did Deepti agree to marry Shake?

The answer is… no. In a moving moment that seemed straight out of a Bollywood movie, she held her head high and said, “I hope you know how much mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself. I’m going to say no.”

Understandably, the Twitterverse exploded with surprise and happiness.

Okay I’m just now watching the Love Is Blind finale and Shake is such a clown omg — Anna Webb (@therealannawebb) February 27, 2022

I literally cried happy tears watching that love is blind season 2 finale of deepti/shake 🥲🥲🥲 I feel so proud and empowered!!!!! Imma watch it again now — 🅿️uja (@pshahhh) February 26, 2022 I would like to sincerely thank the producers of love is blind for making both shake and shayne look dumb as HELL in the finale — giovanna vicini (@giovmichelle) February 26, 2022 Watching the love is blind finale *SPOILERS* and the way shake reacted…what. A. Jerk. So proud of Deeps!! #LoveIsBlind — bobbi (taylor’s version) (@Bobsxoxo) February 25, 2022 love is blind preview for the finale makes it look like shake and deepti did indeed get married and all i have to say is she deserves better and at the very least i hope he told her everything he said behind her back during the show — amanda (@ninazzeniks) February 19, 2022

Yesss Deepti I love exactly what she said and how she said it. She’s so strong. I had to rewind it. 😭😻love is blind 2 finale givinggg — domi😵‍💫 (@d0mimami) February 26, 2022

The growing online criticism of Shake and the way he handled the relationship (and breakup) eventually caused the Chicago-based vet to put out a video shortly after the season finale aired.

His message, more or less, was: “I know I’ve got some work to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee (@thepuppydoc)

What did you think of the season finale? Let us know in the comments below!

