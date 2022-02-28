fbpx
EntertainmentGlobal

‘Love is Blind’ 2: Twitter reacts to Deepti and Shake in season finale

By Indian Link
0
shake and deepti on love is blind
Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

*Contains spoilers for the finale of Love is Blind season 2*

After a bumpy, confusing ride from the dating pods to the altar, fans of Netflix’s hit blind dating show finally know the end results of the five engagements. On 25 February, an hour long finale revealed how many couples actually said ‘I do’.

In particular, many viewers were invested in the relationship between well-meaning Deepti Vempati and seemingly superficial Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee.

For weeks, many were left scratching their heads after Shake described Deepti as his “best friend” but spent numerous occasions questioning their compatibility. He was especially vocal about the lack of an electric physical attraction and at one point, he compared being with her to being with his aunt. Yikes!

All this drama followed a deep emotional connection built in the dating pods, where Shake and Deepti bonded over their shared culture as Indian-Americans. Many viewers couldn’t help but cringe when Shake followed this by sharing his doubts with everyone but his own fiancé.

A particularly powerful moment from this season of Love is Blind came from a conversation between Shake and his mother, who told him in no uncertain terms: “(Deepti) could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less.”

So did the couple make it down the altar? Did Deepti agree to marry Shake?

The answer is… no. In a moving moment that seemed straight out of a Bollywood movie, she held her head high and said, “I hope you know how much mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself. I’m going to say no.”

Understandably, the Twitterverse exploded with surprise and happiness.

The growing online criticism of Shake and the way he handled the relationship (and breakup) eventually caused the Chicago-based vet to put out a video shortly after the season finale aired.

His message, more or less, was: “I know I’ve got some work to do.”

What did you think of the season finale? Let us know in the comments below!

READ ALSO: Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Next articleReview: The Fame Game (Netflix)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

international students

International students guide #2: finding a place to stay

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury - 0
  Are you a new international student in Australia, looking for a place to stay? Starting a new life in a new country is never...
The Fame Game netflix

Review: The Fame Game (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Every year thousands of people vanish without an explanation, and most of these disappearances go unnoticed. However, it is a different matter altogether when...
shake and deepti on love is blind

‘Love is Blind’ 2: Twitter reacts to Deepti and Shake in...

Indian Link - 0
  *Contains spoilers for the finale of Love is Blind season 2* After a bumpy, confusing ride from the dating pods to the altar, fans of Netflix's...
Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi

REVIEW: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Indian Link - 0
  Auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest oeuvre Gangubai Kathiawadi is the compelling story of Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, the daughter of a barrister from Kathiawar. With stardust...
ALEX HAWKE AT AICC LAUNCH SYDNEY

Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce launches NSW chapter

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Launching the Australia India Chamber of Commerce (AICC) New South Wales chapter in Sydney, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020