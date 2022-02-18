‘Love is Blind’ 2: social media’s torn up over Abhishek and Deepti

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After a hugely popular first season in 2020, Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind returned to our screens last week.

This time, it included four South Asian contestants (Juhie Faheem, Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee, Haseeb Hussain, and Deepti Vempati) among the 30 singles hoping to find love.

Blink and you might miss Juhie and Haseeb but Shake and Deepti continue on as some of the show’s frontrunners.

Unfortunately, social media isn’t exactly loving the pairing.

It all began with Shake’s flippant comments in the early dating stages, asking multiple women if they work out and if he’d be able to carry them on his shoulders at a music festival. (He’s a vet and DJ, as he mentioned more than once).

fifteen minutes into Love Is Blind Season 2 and I had to audibly gasp at Abhishek “Shake”’s attempt to determine Deepti’s weight. Sir?? how about we try rereading the title of the show??? — taj 👻 (@tajdream) February 11, 2022

Im only 15 mins into Love Is Blind S2 and its killing me🤣🤣. This Shake guy said, “if we were at a festival would you wanna be on my shoulders” then followed it with “but um, will I have trouble picking you up” 🤣🤣😭 get this man outta here! #LoveIsBlind — Chloe🦋🦋 (@queencoc0) February 11, 2022

started the first ep of love is blind s2 and already dislike that shake guy oh god — melike⁷ HOBI DAY (@melouix) February 11, 2022

If Shake leaves ‘Love Is Blind’ with a wife I will be bloody gobsmacked. pic.twitter.com/kfokMnlCvw — Bethan Nicole Powell (@BETHNPOW18) February 12, 2022

It didn’t help that the 33-year-old admitted to only dating younger, blonde women and had never been with an Indian woman.

(To be fair, Deepti also said she’d never dated another Indian before.)

Deepti and Shake both being Indian & being surprised they have so much in common after only dating white people will never not be hilarious 😭😭 they really said: #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/Vj8zZyiOTk — kali (@WinzdayLove) February 12, 2022

My issue with ‘Shake’ on Love is Blind is his blatant deep hate of his own race. I think he needs counselling for real. He can’t look at a beautiful Indian woman without thinking Aunty 🤔 He literally said she the best woman he has ever met. Crazy to me. #LoveisBlind — Official Lupus Girl (@Lupus_Gurl) February 12, 2022

If there’s one thing that men have in abundance, it’s audacity. Case in point, Shake. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/rpUERjDIW6 — .Nma💚 (@Ajmystro) February 12, 2022

Still, it seems social media has rallied behind her as Shake’s red flags continue to be on display.

Watching love is blind season 2 and I realized something. Natalie, Iyanna, and Deepti are truly too good for the jack wagons they said yes too. pic.twitter.com/92W3BmJL2q — Crystal Dawn (@crystaldawndm) February 11, 2022

Wow @Deepti on love is blind you picked the most shallow guy on the show. She seems like a very nice girl I hate watching to see what happens next. Run girl!!! — John Kilgo (@nickleslickkid) February 12, 2022

I’m half watching love is blind and I really hope for Deepti’s sake that she does not marry Abishek — Noomi (@noomi126) February 16, 2022

Apart from this problematic pairing, though, there’s plenty of other drama that’s keeping Love is Blind viewers hooked.

My fiancé looks at me like this, I’m turning around. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/JlSi7RZi5k — Kelsey B. (@Kelcb___) February 12, 2022

The second instalment of Love is Blind episodes arrive on Netflix later today – is there hope yet for Shake and Deepti?

