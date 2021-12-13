‘Jalebi Baby’ was the 8th most searched song globally in 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Since achieving viral success on TikTok, even spurring a remix featuring American artist Jason DeRulo, ‘Jalebi Baby’ has now been declared one of the top 10 most searched songs around the world this year.

In Google’s annual Year in Search report for 2021, Tesher’s hit song sits firmly in eighth place, just behind ‘Butter’ by BTS.

The most searched song around the world this year was Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup hit, ‘drivers license’ followed by ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X.

Tesher took to social media to share the great news, writing “Think of all the countless songs released all over the world this year, and all the Google searches for them. I made the top 10. With a record I made in the corner of my bedroom. Insane.”

Notably, he is the only Canadian artist, and only artist of South Asian origin, in the list.

WATCH: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran discuss season 2

“Any doubt anyone had about South Asian sounds being able to resonate in the mainstream is gone. Grateful to the millions of people around the globe that embraced something I put everything into with so much love,” Tesher added.

Fans around the world have congratulated the artist on the exciting news.

“Doing it for the culture and making desis proud,” wrote one user.

“Who knew jalebis could change the world? Thank you for repping for us brown people!” wrote another fan.

The hit song was first inspired by Tesher’s original remix of “Yummy” by Justin Bieber with “Jalebi Bai” from Bollywood film Double Dhamaal (2011). He then released an original version titled “Jalebi Baby” featuring lyrics in English and Punjabi. The song reached the Billboard Global 200 chart and was a huge success in Europe as well.

As of July 2021, “Jalebi Baby” has amassed over 200 million global streams.

You can check out the official music video here: