fbpx
EntertainmentGlobal

‘Jalebi Baby’ was the 8th most searched song globally in 2021

By Indian Link
0
Jason derulo jalebi baby
Jason Derulo and Tesher in the 'Jalebi Baby' music video. Source: YouTube
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Since achieving viral success on TikTok, even spurring a remix featuring American artist Jason DeRulo, ‘Jalebi Baby’ has now been declared one of the top 10 most searched songs around the world this year.

In Google’s annual Year in Search report for 2021, Tesher’s hit song sits firmly in eighth place, just behind ‘Butter’ by BTS.

The most searched song around the world this year was Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup hit, ‘drivers license’ followed by ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X.

Tesher took to social media to share the great news, writing “Think of all the countless songs released all over the world this year, and all the Google searches for them. I made the top 10. With a record I made in the corner of my bedroom. Insane.”

Notably, he is the only Canadian artist, and only artist of South Asian origin, in the list.

WATCH: Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran discuss season 2

tesher google
Source: Instagram

“Any doubt anyone had about South Asian sounds being able to resonate in the mainstream is gone. Grateful to the millions of people around the globe that embraced something I put everything into with so much love,” Tesher added.

Fans around the world have congratulated the artist on the exciting news.

“Doing it for the culture and making desis proud,” wrote one user.

“Who knew jalebis could change the world? Thank you for repping for us brown people!” wrote another fan.

The hit song was first inspired by Tesher’s original remix of “Yummy” by Justin Bieber with “Jalebi Bai” from Bollywood film Double Dhamaal (2011). He then released an original version titled “Jalebi Baby” featuring lyrics in English and Punjabi. The song reached the Billboard Global 200 chart and was a huge success in Europe as well.

As of July 2021, “Jalebi Baby” has amassed over 200 million global streams.

READ ALSO: Twitter can’t stop loving Ali from Squid Game (Netflix)

You can check out the official music video here:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSydney robbery suspects described as being of Indian appearance
Next articleReview: Aarya season 2 (Disney+Hotstar)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aarya 2

Review: Aarya season 2 (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  "Kahnewale kuch bi kahenge, I'm just a working mother." This dialogue with the Investigating Police Officer ACP Yunis Khan (Vikas Kumar), in the last...
Jason derulo jalebi baby

‘Jalebi Baby’ was the 8th most searched song globally in 2021

Indian Link - 0
  Since achieving viral success on TikTok, even spurring a remix featuring American artist Jason DeRulo, 'Jalebi Baby' has now been declared one of the...
robbery jewellery store

Sydney robbery suspects described as being of Indian appearance

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are looking for two men of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, related to an armed robbery in Sydney. Emergency services were called to a jewellery...
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Review: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Indian Link - 0
  Garbed in gloss and glamour, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a well-meaning film with good intentions at its core, but somewhere along the line, the...
wallpaper of a baby sleeping in their diaper

Ask Auntyji: new parents and their new babies

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji, Namashkar. I hope you are doing well during COVID. My particular conundrum requires your usual direct and blunt approach - and I would...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020